The London Buzz – 18th February 2025

A declining birth rate in London is responsible for a continued drop in demand for school places in the capital, according to a new report, external. BBC News

Three people were rescued from the Thames by firefighters after being trapped by the rising tide this afternoon. Southwark News

Brixton residents are in for yet another week of disruption, with the Super Grid Transformer remaining stuck in position on Coldharbour Lane until at least Sunday, 23rd February 2025. Brixton Buzz

“Unrealistic” cycling targets and “great swathes of unused cycle parking” holding back new London developments, property association claims Road CC

Sadiq Khan has expressed concern about the decline in office attendance and urged employers to attract workers back – but the finger of blame turns inexorably on himself, says Tom Jones City AM

Two tiny primates at London Zoo are recovering after receiving dental treatment. BBC News

An investigation has been launched after a schoolboy was killed when they were hit by a train in Croydon. Local London

Billy Idol has announced a huge show in London, marking his only UK headline performance of 2025. NME

Sir Sadiq Khan has ignored calls from the London Assembly – including members of his own party – to earmark funding in his budget for a potential legal challenge against Heathrow expansion. Standard

An extra 25,000 seats have been added to the National Express service between London and Stansted Airport. Saffron Walden Reporter

Moment serial shoplifter is tackled off e-scooter by police as he flees store in north London LBC

After incredible new half marathon world record, could London see first sub two-hour marathon? Run 247

Fare dodgers ordered to repay over £12,000 as Chiltern Railways cracks down on evasion

Unmasking Henry VII: Westminster Abbey investigates its lifelike effigy head to reveal its secrets

See an Aston Martin Formula 1 racing car at North Greenwich tube station

Dorney Court manor house’s open days confirmed for 2025

Second consultation opens into plans for 300 new homes next to High Barnet tube station

The story behind Clapham Junction’s disused platform 8

Metropolitan Science: London Sites and Cultures of Knowledge and Practice, c. 1600-1800 – £5

Join us at The London Archives as Rebekah Higgitt and Jasmine Kilburn-Toppin talk us through their new publication, exploring distinctive practices in the artisanal, mercantile, and governmental sites of London.

Precarious Lives on the Eve of WWII: The Men of Victoria Home, Whitechapel – Free

This paper focuses on the precarious lives of poor men in late 1930s London.

In Search of Beethoven – £25

A talk by John Suchet on how Beethoven has travelled with him throughout the ups and downs of a life as a foreign correspondent and as an afficionado of the troubled composer’s remarkable life and music. ?

A Brief History of Big Bangs with Mark Hardman – By donation

From 16th century gunpowder to 20th century wartime secrets, Mark Hardman tells the explosive history of “energetic materials” development in Britain in another does of Sipping • Supping • Science

