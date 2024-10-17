The London Buzz – 17th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

BBC Two show, A House Through Time, is back and exploring the history of the small London flat from the 1920s and World War II. Local London

An £8 million plan to bring a special effects film studio to Plumstead has collapsed after Greenwich Council pulled out of the project. The Greenwich Wire

Lambeth Council announces initiative to address Brixton town centre social issues The Brixton Buzz

Once the home of a Victorian shipping magnate connected to the slave trade, the Lanfranc Estate was built from the rubble left by World War II’s Blitz. Roman Road London

A family who spent more than a year in temporary accommodation in Slough having been moved there by Redbridge Council have finally been given a permanent home. Ilford Recorder

British architecture studio Al-Jawad Pike has won this year’s Neave Brown Award for Housing for Chowdury Walk, a council housing development in Hackney, London. Dezeen

Cash-strapped Southwark Council is to use an ‘Uber for repairs’ to maintain its council homes. Southwark News

Map shows possible boundary of Sadiq Khan’s plans for Oxford Street OnLondon

London’s iconic vegan restaurant Mildreds has reopened after a major renovation. London Economic

Controversial plans to partly convert Wanstead Youth Centre into an education hub have been approved by Redbridge Council. Romford Recorder

A cat has been saved from eviction from his ambulance station home. BBC News

And from ianVisits:

National Gallery is banning visitors bringing liquids into the building

Race against time to save a futuristic 2004 school classroom

HS2 reportedly to get go ahead to build the full Euston to Crewe railway

Luke Jerram’s Earth installation ‘Gaia’ takes over Southwark Cathedral

The Elizabeth line has won the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture

London’s Pocket Parks: Eden Dock, E14

