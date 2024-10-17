The London Buzz – 17th October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
BBC Two show, A House Through Time, is back and exploring the history of the small London flat from the 1920s and World War II. Local London
An £8 million plan to bring a special effects film studio to Plumstead has collapsed after Greenwich Council pulled out of the project. The Greenwich Wire
Lambeth Council announces initiative to address Brixton town centre social issues The Brixton Buzz
Once the home of a Victorian shipping magnate connected to the slave trade, the Lanfranc Estate was built from the rubble left by World War II’s Blitz. Roman Road London
A family who spent more than a year in temporary accommodation in Slough having been moved there by Redbridge Council have finally been given a permanent home. Ilford Recorder
British architecture studio Al-Jawad Pike has won this year’s Neave Brown Award for Housing for Chowdury Walk, a council housing development in Hackney, London. Dezeen
Cash-strapped Southwark Council is to use an ‘Uber for repairs’ to maintain its council homes. Southwark News
Map shows possible boundary of Sadiq Khan’s plans for Oxford Street OnLondon
London’s iconic vegan restaurant Mildreds has reopened after a major renovation. London Economic
Controversial plans to partly convert Wanstead Youth Centre into an education hub have been approved by Redbridge Council. Romford Recorder
A cat has been saved from eviction from his ambulance station home. BBC News
And from ianVisits:
National Gallery is banning visitors bringing liquids into the building
Race against time to save a futuristic 2004 school classroom
HS2 reportedly to get go ahead to build the full Euston to Crewe railway
Luke Jerram’s Earth installation ‘Gaia’ takes over Southwark Cathedral
The Elizabeth line has won the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture
London’s Pocket Parks: Eden Dock, E14
