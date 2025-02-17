The London Buzz – 17th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Billboard company Wildstone has snapped up 13 of London’s highest profile digital advertising installations in an £80 million deal with Transport for London. Standard

Homes in Brentford and Isleworth could get their heating from the sewage output of Mogden under plans being brought forward by Hounslow Council Brentford TW8

The restaurant staffed solely by people who’ve experienced homelessness Postivie News

When London was beginning to establish itself as modern cultural powerhouse: The 1980s according to David Bailey Country Life

Sir Sadiq Khan has given the green light for parking fines in London to increase to up to £160. Standard

A landlord has been ordered to pay £37,000 in fines and costs after Barnet Council inspectors found 18 tenants including children and infants, sharing a semi-detached house in Edgware. Barnet Council

Petticoat Lane Market has been a bustling hub of commerce and culture in East London since its earliest recorded roots in 1650. For the first time, the market has been given a formal brand identity crafted by branding consultancy The Workroom. Creative Boom

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating a trespass incident that cost Network Rail over £500,000 in delay minutes are today releasing this image in connection. Harrow Online

Community Fibre outage leaves thousands of London homes without internet access Standard

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

SOLDIER magazine marks 80 years with exhibition at National Army Museum

Bank tube station’s Cannon Street entrance to become eight-storey office block

The race to save William Blake’s London home and open it as a museum

London’s Alleys: Circus Mews, W1

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

The Conversation: Ahdaf Soueif – £18.95

The Conversation is a series of weekly events talking about conflict and empathy, inequality and power, climate crisis and wonder through storytelling and action.

The Persistence and Peculiarities of Children’s Play during the Second World War in London and Liverpool – Free

This paper endeavours to challenge the marginalisation of the experiences of the ‘non-evacuated’, illustrating the distinct experiences of urban children in Britain’s war-torn cities.

