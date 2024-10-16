The London Buzz – 16th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Extinction Rebellion is planning to cause chaos in the City of London again Canary

Campaigners have accused Camden Council of censorship after silent protesters holding signs were ejected from the Town Hall on Monday night. Camden Citizen

Hackney Council has rejected cyclists’ alternative designs for a revamped Pembury Circus in a move campaigners have called “unbelievable”. Hackney Citizen

Staff at Soho’s last remaining school say they needs an additional £200,000 every year for the next five years as it is hit by falling pupil numbers. South London Press

Over 10,000 people have signed a petition urging the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to keep a much-loved 16-year old cat at Walthamstow ambulance station, where he has lived since he was a kitten. Waltham Forest Echo

More than half of the almost 600,000 Londoners who do not earn a ‘real living wage’ have had to resort to using a foodbank in the last year, a new report has revealed. Southwark News

Hackney Councils housing repair staff have gone on strike, claiming they have not had a pay rise for 10 years. Tottenham Independent

Locals in one of London’s most affluent areas have accused Airbnb of ‘pimping’ out their street to tourists, after it was made famous by the Paddington Bear movies. Daily Mail

Libraries at Acton Town Hall, Northolt and the Dominion Centre are to be given a £900,000 makeover by Ealing Council to create space for community and cultural events. Ealing Times

Old Kent Road’s ‘Bakerloop’ bus could have tube-style interior SE1

The Turbine Theatre in London’s Battersea Power Station is to close after five years, blaming a theatre landscape “without serious investment and philanthropy”. BBC News

The Imaginary Institution of India Art at the Barbican

Several days of tube strikes announced for the London Underground

Network Rail expands recycling initiative after successful trial at Victoria station

Tickets Alert: Behind the scenes tours of Dover Street tube station

Tickets Alert: A Halloween pop-up – the Blumhouse Blackout

First photos of London’s new Shakespeare museum

Keats House After Hours – £9.00

Don’t miss the opportunity to visit Keats House after hours on an autumn evening, as they extend our opening hours for one night only.

Samuel Johnson and the Real Deal Deal Desk: From Gough Square to Victorian Fakeries – £16.96

Explore the on-going mysteries and history of Samuel Johnson’s dictionary desk with Professor Lynda Mugglestone

Supermoon tonight – Free

During a supermoon, the Moon appears up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter compared with when the Moon is furthest away.

