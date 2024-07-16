The London Buzz – 16th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Gardeners who have tended to a nature reserve next to their flat for the past decade have accused a housing association of “destroying” all their work. Hackney Gazette

Sadiq Khan has declined to dismiss suggestions that he wants to remain mayor until 2040 – but says the abuse he and his family have suffered would have made him think twice about taking the job in the first place. Standard

“Extremely brave and courageous girls” from around the UK took part in the first Bikini March on Hampstead Heath. Ham & High

Science Museum ends sponsorship deal with oil giant Equinor following pressure from climate change protesters Standard

A YouTuber has driven a toy car through central London to avoid the ULEZ charge. Coventry Observer – video here

Public urged to get behind Blue Badge clampdown by reporting cheats South London Press

Edwardian drinking fountain to refresh thirsty Londoners after running dry for years Southwark News

Ocado has had its appeal to open a new depot near a London primary school blocked by the Planning Inspectorate, bringing an end to a five-year row. Grocery Gazette

An organised crime group responsible for laundering millions in criminal cash, class A and B drug distribution and the attempted fraudulent acquisition of £1.5million of government grants has been dismantled following a two-year NCA investigation. Harrow Online

A petition in support of the wild swimming park gained the 3,000 signatures needed to trigger a discussion at the next full council meeting, but Waltham Forest said it was a matter for the planning committee Waltham Forest Echo

Bus smashes into food and wine shop in West London ITVX

Berkeley has redesigned its plans to build one of the tallest residential schemes in London because of second staircase requirements and rising build costs. Housing Today

Shoplifting isn’t just theft, it is a symptom of a wider decline of London street life OnLondon

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Savoy Hotel is selling its classic Afternoon Tea plate racks

New London Spirit cricket shirt blends TfL moquette with crisps logo

Grayson Perry’s modern tale of social mobility reimagines a Rakes Progress

Engineering Marvel: How HS2 is using giant metal cans to overcome groundwater hurdles

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Gun salutes in Green Park and Tower of London – Two sets of military gun salutes will take place today to mark the Birthday of HM The Queen. Details

Late opening at Westminster Abbey – Take a self-led tour exploring highlights of the Abbey then enjoy the evening sunshine in Cloister Garth with live music. Details

Historian Sarah Wise discusses her new book examining the horrifying reality of the 1913 Mental Deficiency Act. Details

Station by Christopher Beanland – A journey through 20th and 21st century railway architecture and design. Details

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.