The London Buzz – 16th July 2024
Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:
Gardeners who have tended to a nature reserve next to their flat for the past decade have accused a housing association of “destroying” all their work. Hackney Gazette
Sadiq Khan has declined to dismiss suggestions that he wants to remain mayor until 2040 – but says the abuse he and his family have suffered would have made him think twice about taking the job in the first place. Standard
“Extremely brave and courageous girls” from around the UK took part in the first Bikini March on Hampstead Heath. Ham & High
Science Museum ends sponsorship deal with oil giant Equinor following pressure from climate change protesters Standard
A YouTuber has driven a toy car through central London to avoid the ULEZ charge. Coventry Observer – video here
Public urged to get behind Blue Badge clampdown by reporting cheats South London Press
Edwardian drinking fountain to refresh thirsty Londoners after running dry for years Southwark News
Ocado has had its appeal to open a new depot near a London primary school blocked by the Planning Inspectorate, bringing an end to a five-year row. Grocery Gazette
An organised crime group responsible for laundering millions in criminal cash, class A and B drug distribution and the attempted fraudulent acquisition of £1.5million of government grants has been dismantled following a two-year NCA investigation. Harrow Online
A petition in support of the wild swimming park gained the 3,000 signatures needed to trigger a discussion at the next full council meeting, but Waltham Forest said it was a matter for the planning committee Waltham Forest Echo
Bus smashes into food and wine shop in West London ITVX
Berkeley has redesigned its plans to build one of the tallest residential schemes in London because of second staircase requirements and rising build costs. Housing Today
Shoplifting isn’t just theft, it is a symptom of a wider decline of London street life OnLondon
And from ianVisits:
Savoy Hotel is selling its classic Afternoon Tea plate racks
New London Spirit cricket shirt blends TfL moquette with crisps logo
Grayson Perry’s modern tale of social mobility reimagines a Rakes Progress
Engineering Marvel: How HS2 is using giant metal cans to overcome groundwater hurdles
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Gun salutes in Green Park and Tower of London – Two sets of military gun salutes will take place today to mark the Birthday of HM The Queen. Details
Late opening at Westminster Abbey – Take a self-led tour exploring highlights of the Abbey then enjoy the evening sunshine in Cloister Garth with live music. Details
Historian Sarah Wise discusses her new book examining the horrifying reality of the 1913 Mental Deficiency Act. Details
Station by Christopher Beanland – A journey through 20th and 21st century railway architecture and design. Details
