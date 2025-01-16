The London Buzz – 16th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Wandsworth council has approved plans for a new renal unit at St George’s Hospital to transform kidney care for patients across South West London and Surrey. South London Press

Continued delays to planned public access at Beddington Farmlands in south London has drawn criticism from local campaigners. Bird Guides

Masked drill rapper exposed as murderer who ‘boasts about schoolboy’s killing’ Metro

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan accused the last Tory government of “taking a wrecking ball” to police funding as he explained why he was hiking his share of council tax to almost £500 a year. The Standard

An east London hospital has rolled out QR codes in its emergency department to ask patients to lobby their local MP for more funding. BBC News

Silvertown Tunnel bus routes will be free even if you don’t cross the Thames The Greenwich Wire

Members of a Croydon tennis club are facing an uncertain future after Croydon Council announced plans to sell the land where it has stood for over 100 years. Local London

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed more than 25 times on a London bus on the way home from school, a court has heard. BBC News

Actor Timothee Chalamet said he’s been fined £65 fine for not parking his Lime bike properly after riding it to his London film premiere. indy100

Study finds that private schools are driving a 47% increase in toxic air pollution and creating extensive bus delays Brixton Buzz

A jailed restaurant owner has been ordered to repay a £30,000 Covid Bounce Back Loan in full. Newham Recorder

