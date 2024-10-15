The London Buzz – 15th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A man has been arrested for alleged attempted arson after a fire at a popular food court by London Bridge Station. Southwark News

Local residents state their objection to any more events – including Field Day 2025 – being held in Brockwell Park Brixton Buzz

A former Mayor of Camden told the council that she was unable to come to meetings because she had gone into hiding in Bangladesh. Camden New Journal

Lewisham council has spent over £16 million over the past six years refurbishing an estate it intends to bulldoze. South London Press

A wheelchair rental scheme at a south London hospital is being raised with the government by a Green Party member of the House of Lords. BBC News

The future of two tower blocks that exist on the site of an old asbestos factory in Barking will be discussed by councillors tonight – with their demolition expected to be green-lit. Romford Recorder

Police have launched a manhunt after a series of blackmail cases left the members of the Chinese community in Islington “incredibly shaken”. Islington Gazette

A man found carrying 18 knives in Edmonton Green has been arrested by Metropolitan Police. Enfield Dispatch

Peabody withdraws ‘squatting’ claims against housing activist in Bexley South London Press

The regular row over poorly parked Lime bikes on pavements popped up again at last night’s (Monday’s) full council meeting but Camden’s new leader showed no signs of following neighbouring Brent’s tough talk for the operators. Camden New Journal

Camden Council planning a dedicated cycle lane for Shaftesbury Avenue

First of the new Piccadilly line trains arrives in London – with added grafitti

Dick Whittington’s journey from Medieval merchant to Panto icon explored at the Guildhall Library

East London data centre could provide heat for thousands of homes in Canning Town

Barking Riverside housing estate set to double in size to 20,000 homes

Bridges, wildlife corridors, and a mega ditch: Taking a look at HS2 at Calvert

