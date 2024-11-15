The London Buzz – 15th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Rainham Marshes will lose its shop, cafe and education programme as part of wider RSPB cuts – but its visitor centre will remain open for now. Romford Recorder

Greenwich councillors have backed new plans to revive crumbling university buildings in Woolwich – but took a gamble by rejecting a £4 million offer to build more new homes for social rent. The Greenwich Wire

Westminster City Council is planning almost £20mn in “savings” over the next financial year, budget reports to councillors have revealed. Fitrovia News

Any self-respecting Londoner knows the best bagel in town comes courtesy of Beigel Bake on Brick Lane — and it’s celebrating its 50th year in business with a mouth-watering slice of merchandise. Shortlist

Transport workers in London and other parts of Britain who are suffering from Covid-linked diseases may get special benefits, The Standard can reveal. Standard

Tesco’s Leytonstone store has been covered in “gingerbread” and featured in the supermarket chain’s new Christmas advert. Local Guardian

Residents’ groups in the City of Westminster have this week called on Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, to rethink his proposal to take control of Oxford Street away from Westminster Council. Fitzrovia News

The Friends of Brockwell Park (FoBP) group have confirmed that Lambeth Council will be ceasing to lock Brockwell Park overnight as part of a cost-cutting exercise. Brixton Buzz

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked after accessing confidential files relating to the disappearance and murder of Sarah Everard. Standard

Half of all Londoners are in bed by midnight because there’s nowhere else to go, according to new statistics Time Out

Opening hours cut at the London Cable Car Diamond Geezer

A bulldozed Rotherhithe pub’s ‘Courage’ sign is set to find a new home on the side of a block of luxury flats by Tower Bridge. Southwark News

A group of cyclists took part in a 70 mile (113 km) ride across London to create an artwork of Children in Need mascot Pudsey on a cycling app, in order to raise funds for the charity. BBC News

And from ianVisits:

London’s outdoor ice skating rinks for winter 2024-2025

Foreign embassy congestion charge debt to TfL now exceeds £150 million

TfL to open consultation on Pedicab regulations early next year

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Digital Body Festival – £21.00

Featuring exhibition spaces, performances, workshops and live conversations about the intersection of the moving body and digital technology.

Waterloo classic cars meet – Free

A monthly display of classic cars in Waterloo – usually attracting around 20 vehicles.

Monthly opening of the Barnet “Physic Well” – Free

Volunteers from Barnet Museum open the Barnet Physic Well, giving everyone free access to this little known part of Barnet’s heritage.

50 years of The Rubik’s cube – £17.06

Teacher, mathematician and professional magician Andrew Jeffrey is back to help us celebrate 50 years of the Rubik’s Cube.

Krull: The Reunion with a special screening of the film – £26.45

Misty Moon is so proud to be bringing the cast of the cult British sci-fi film Krull (1983) to The Cinema Museum.

Paddington in Peru: Migration Lessons for Britain – £15.00

Film screening of Paddington in Peru followed by a Q+A about the UK’s migration and asylum system.

