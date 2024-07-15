The London Buzz – 15th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Sadiq Khan must take “urgent and bolder action” to slash carbon emissions, cut car use and speed up buses in the capital, environmental campaigners have warned. Standard

The leader of Barking & Dagenham Council is to step down in September after more than ten years at the head of the east London borough. OnLondon

The annual cost of a garden waste collection service in Hammersmith and Fulham is to be £25 more expensive than initially proposed FulhamSW6

A beloved community theatre in Bromley has gone on the market months after local authorities promised to secure its ‘long-term future’. TimeOut

Woman and man treated by ambulance crews after tumble dryer caught alight South London Press

Man charged with double murder after human remains found in Bristol and London – as victims named Sky News

A West Croydon retail business has been ordered to pay £2,588 in fines and costs after being prosecuted for selling age-restricted vapes to a youngster aged under 18. Inside Croydon

A Labour councillor has resigned just two months after he was first elected. Islington Gazette

London is set to be hit by heavy rain today as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for the region. Enfield Independent

Jaffa Cakes debate takes fresh twist as mural ‘redecorated’ SW Londoner

Influencer shares video of London’s ‘hidden gems’ – but is trolled as Zizzi makes list Mirror

The loss making Pop Brixton gifted yet another lease extension by Lambeth as Brixton Buzz FoI reveals that the car crash project has paid zero profit share to the Council Brixton Buzz

Administrators have been called in for a group of 13 London pubs and restaurants that are part of the Antic hospitality group. Drinks Business

And from ianVisits:

Frameless relaunches one of its galleries with new animated paintings

Hammersmith’s flyover could be buried in a tunnel

TfL adds 900 e-bikes to the cycle hire network

London’s Alleys: Midford Place, W1

Video shows people risking their lives at railway crossings

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Hitler’s Vengeance – Come along to this talk and document viewing to see to how Londoners responded to this last attempt to defeat them. Details

John Smeaton, mechanical engineer – Ric Parker, visiting professor in mechanical engineering at Imperial College London will provide a retrospective of John Smeaton’s work – in particular, his achievements in the field of rotating machines. Details

