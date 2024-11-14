The London Buzz – 14th November 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Against all odds, the pubs of the capital are thriving. William Hosie raises a glass to their comeback. Country Life
London’s 81,000 a year home building target looks more ambitious every day OnLondon
The cost of providing free travel to older and disabled Londoners is expected to soar to an “unsustainable” £500m a year, it can be revealed. Standard
Horror as ‘man doused in bleach’ in busy Hackney market with manhunt underway and attacker still at loose LBC
Think you know Deptford? Don’t think you know Deptford? Either way, this eccentric guidebook is for you. Londonist
Barnet Council concerned as new developments flush raw sewage into river Barnet Post
An independent London shop which has lasted almost 100 years has finally had to close their doors in the latest blow to the high street. Metro
Unique artistic creations from students at New City College are being displayed on one of London’s most impressive digital displays – the Old Street Digital Canvas. FE News
A transformer weighing “the equivalent of 25 African elephants” will be driven along the M25 this weekend, the National Grid has announced. BBC News
The Walthamstow Toy Library is looking to track down past members, collect stories, pictures and memorabilia ahead of its 50th birthday celebration next year. Waltham Forest Echo
A runaway horse that bolted through central London while covered in blood has returned to military duty following five months of care. Independent
A talented young artist from Tottenham has been highly commended for his “exceptional personal progression” at an awards ceremony. Haringey Community Press
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Tickets Alert: Tweed Run 2025 tickets on sale now
Euston Station deteriorates to the point of needing bands to hold its columns
There’s a field of glowing roses in Central London
British Museum receives £1 billion donation of Chinese ceramics
Pay a visit to Kensington’s magical Gnome Land
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
The Minden Cannonball and Its Impact on History – Free
John Rubinstein traces the interconnected histories of a French revolutionary and a disgraced British general through the firing of a cannonball at the Battle of Minden.
Museum Late: London Nights – £18.50
An alcohol free late night opening at the London Transport Museum.
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you