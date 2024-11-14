The London Buzz – 14th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Against all odds, the pubs of the capital are thriving. William Hosie raises a glass to their comeback. Country Life

London’s 81,000 a year home building target looks more ambitious every day OnLondon

The cost of providing free travel to older and disabled Londoners is expected to soar to an “unsustainable” £500m a year, it can be revealed. Standard

Horror as ‘man doused in bleach’ in busy Hackney market with manhunt underway and attacker still at loose LBC

Think you know Deptford? Don’t think you know Deptford? Either way, this eccentric guidebook is for you. Londonist

Barnet Council concerned as new developments flush raw sewage into river Barnet Post

An independent London shop which has lasted almost 100 years has finally had to close their doors in the latest blow to the high street. Metro

Unique artistic creations from students at New City College are being displayed on one of London’s most impressive digital displays – the Old Street Digital Canvas. FE News

A transformer weighing “the equivalent of 25 African elephants” will be driven along the M25 this weekend, the National Grid has announced. BBC News

The Walthamstow Toy Library is looking to track down past members, collect stories, pictures and memorabilia ahead of its 50th birthday celebration next year. Waltham Forest Echo

A runaway horse that bolted through central London while covered in blood has returned to military duty following five months of care. Independent

A talented young artist from Tottenham has been highly commended for his “exceptional personal progression” at an awards ceremony. Haringey Community Press

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Tickets Alert: Tweed Run 2025 tickets on sale now

Euston Station deteriorates to the point of needing bands to hold its columns

There’s a field of glowing roses in Central London

British Museum receives £1 billion donation of Chinese ceramics

Pay a visit to Kensington’s magical Gnome Land

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

The Minden Cannonball and Its Impact on History – Free

John Rubinstein traces the interconnected histories of a French revolutionary and a disgraced British general through the firing of a cannonball at the Battle of Minden.

Museum Late: London Nights – £18.50

An alcohol free late night opening at the London Transport Museum.

