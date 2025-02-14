The London Buzz – 14th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Lifting the Liberty’s marvelous Roman mosaics MOLA Blog

A former Mottingham scout hut could be turned into a four-bedroom house despite plans for the site being refused last year. News Shopper

London’s new £5bn super sewer has been fully connected and is already stopping half a million tonnes of sewage from entering the River Thames, the firm behind it has said. BBC News

Secret recordings reveal how London parking wardens are being pressured to issue tickets Standard

London’s latest Rainbow Plaque will be unveiled in Westminster on 26 February to honour the lesbian journalist, broadcaster, actor and activist Jackie Forster. Diva

Drivers were unfairly fined for using a [Waitrose] car park due to a faulty traffic camera, a Bromley councillor has claimed. Local London

A man filmed allegedly burning the Quran outside the Turkish Consulate in central London was attacked by a passer-by armed with a knife. Standard

A record number of people were arrested in London last month for working illegally, the Home Office has said Southwark News

An economist has warned Heathrow Airport that business travellers vital to its third runway plans don’t exist. Independent

Labour has held a seat in Barnet following the resignation of the council’s finance chief. Times Series

Clive Myrie: What I saw during my 24 hours at a London hospital BBC News

Jewish students at King’s College London carried out a demonstration in protest against a professor who posted support for the “Palestinian resistance” GB News

The average price of a pint of draught beer has smashed the £5 mark after going up 10p The Morning Advertiser

The “devastated” victims of a Dalston fire last summer have demanded more support and transparency from their landlord as they wait to move back into their homes. Hackney Citizen

Tickets Alert: Retro computer gaming night at the Science Museum

London could absorb Slough under English Devolution plans

London businesses to pay £250m towards Elizabeth line costs in 2025/26

The de Havilland aircraft museum wins approval to keep hangar and outdoor displays

London’s weekly railway news

So Last Century’s weekend Vintage Fair – £4

A big indoor vintage fair spread over two days at a landmark historic building in Catford.

Late at Tate Britain: 80s Valentines Special – Free

A Late at Tate Britain on Valentine’s Day weekend celebrating all things love and nostalgia in response to The 80s: Photographing Britain exhibition.

Hidden Spaces Tours of St Alfege Church, Galleries & Crypt – £9.97

A tour of the hidden spaces of the beautiful church of St Alfege.

Independent Ceramics Market – £1.50

See / buy a diverse range of affordable ceramic artwork, and buy direct from the maker.

See a replica 300 year old printing press in action – Donation

For the next few weeks, there’s a chance to see a replica 300 year old printing press in use in central London.

Ethical Matters: The Power of Sound: Creating a Better Future – £10

To close the Adventures in the Electroverse series, Martyn Ware, electronic music pioneer, will be in conversation with Cherub Sanson, a leading sound healer and sound artist, to explore how music and sound can drive positive change.

Guided Tour of Woolwich Works – Free

The tour will also show how the building has been restored and how it’s used today.

