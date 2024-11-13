The London Buzz – 13th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

London commuter rediscovers tiny, invasive bug not seen for 18 years NHM

A bridge in Enfield Town will be named in honour of a beloved cat following a successful local campaign. Enfield Dispatch

Potential tenants are coming forward to take on Catford Mews, two weeks after the sudden closure of the cinema and community hub, according to Lewisham Council. The Greenwich Wire

A mortuary is set to receive a £2.8million refurbishment following complaints of trolley wheels getting stuck in ‘gulleys’ used to drain human blood and fluids. South London Press

Pubs, bars and clubs that have signed up for a scheme designed to protect customers who are in fear for their safety are not implementing it, a BBC undercover investigation has found. BBC News

Affordable starts and completions in London continue slump in first six months of this year Inside Housing

Wes Streeting hailed the head of a London NHS trust “busting” through waiting list backlogs as he unveiled sweeping reforms for the health service. Standard

Police and organisers of a massive protest by angry farmers have had to relocate the event in Westminster because Trafalgar Square is not big enough to contain the numbers of people who plan to attend. Independent

Heat pumps have to fight against a tide of cynicism but Kensa have gone some way towards putting one myth to bed by installing a ground source heat pump system in an Edwardian-era building in the centre of London. Air QuUality News

A petition urging Haringey Council not to scrap daily parking permits for visitors has received 3,700 signatures. Local Gov

A Russian TV chef awho ran a restaurant in central London and was an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been found dead in Serbia. BBC News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Farringdon’s St John Street could Become pedestrian-friendly in Islington Council plans

NHS using drones to fly blood tests between Southwark hospitals

Tickets Alert: Royal Hospital Chelsea winter lights light

Elizabeth Line success spurs call for eastward extension – but western reliability needs work

Liverpool Street station’s trainshed to see daylight as £22 million roof renewal begins

A stacked slate surprise – the story behind a wave-patterned wall

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Gun salutes in Green Park and Tower of London – Free

Two sets of military gun salutes will take place to mark the Birthday of HM The King

You Mean the World: Nursing in a Climate Crisis Exhibition Launch – Free

Visit their new exhibition, explore art and design of climate change, including drop-in arts activities on health and climate change with Lisa Gornick, and hear from experts on health and climate change.

Leadenhall Market’s Christmas lights switch on – Free

The Lord Mayor of London will kickstart Christmas at Leadenhall Market with the lights switch on.

Making Sense of Conspiracy Theories – Free

What if the rise of conspiracy theories is a symptom rather than the cause of a collapse of trust in civic institutions?

SAS Daggers Drawn – £10.00

Bestselling author Damien Lewis introduces his new book, which tells the story of the SAS mission to confront Hitler’s armoured legions deep behind enemy lines in the summer of 1944.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.