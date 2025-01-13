The London Buzz – 13th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

A safety warning has been issued after two dogs and a man were rescued from a frozen lake in a south-west London park. BBC News

Measures to stop taxis and private hire vehicles waiting in residential streets near Heathrow have been approved by Hillingdon Council. Times Series

Rival Southwark councillors have accused each other of unprofessional behaviour after squabbling at a meeting on Wednesday where one advised another to ‘shut up’. South London News

Two women have been arrested after climate protestors spray-painted over the grave of Charles Darwin inside Westminster Abbey. BBC News

This Lewisham station library faces imminent closure Londonist

Residents of a North London road are calling on the council to urgently address the ‘deteriorating state’ of the pavements, which they claim have become uneven and ‘riddled with cracks and potholes’. Harrow Online

ITN has renenewed the lease on its London headquarters committing to keep its offices in the city. CoStar (£)

Plans to redevelop a major site on London’s Albert Embankment have been brought back to life with proposals for a 770-bed student scheme over two towers. Construction Equirer

A man from Croydon has been charged with terrorism offences after an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. South London Press

