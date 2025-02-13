The London Buzz – 13th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Grazing cattle will be allowed to continue roaming two Enfield parks following a successful trial, Enfield Council has announced. Enfield Dispatch

A Forest Hill funeral director is the first in the UK to offer a unique coffin – where eco-lovers in the UK can be buried in the world’s first ‘living coffin’ – which decomposes faster and is made out of mushrooms. News Shopper

Four Quarters retro arcade bar is coming to London’s Southwark Quarter, bringing new meaning to the term ‘drinking games’ Shortlist

Gunnersbury Park & Museum has appointed a new head of museum services as it seeks to engage more with the local community and improve its exhibitions. Ealing News

Heathrow airport: What will third runway and expansion mean for passengers? Independent

A resident living in social housing in Greenwich said she is woken up every time by a faulty alarm that sounds like a “siren” at the nearby Aldi store. Local London

A Rainbow plaque could mark the site where the last two men executed for sodomy in the UK were arrested Southwark News

London’s police has stopped a world famous jazz bar opening up in Soho on the off chance customers may be robbed on their way out. Metro

A fundraiser event has been set up by Ahadadream and Save Our Scene to help save Deptford music venue and radio station AAJA from imminent closure. MixMag

West Dulwich Action Group say that their court case against Lambeth LTN went “very well” Brixton Buzz

Fatigued London bus drivers ‘forced to urinate in bottles’ over lack of toilet access Metro

The last remaining Enfield Council tenants at three Edmonton tower blocks deemed unsafe to live in will have all moved out by the end of March, the civic centre has confirmed. Enfield Dispatch

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Valentine’s Day Tours: A Thames Tunnel Love Story – £20

Discover the touching love story of Marc and Sophia Brunel, a tale of romance and resilience at the heart of one of the world’s greatest engineering feats.

It Worked: Innovation and Improvisation in the Royal Army Medical Corps – Free

It Worked: Innovation and Improvisation in the Royal Army Medical CorpsJessica Meyer examines how new ideas and technologies helped to push military medical care forwards during the First World War.

