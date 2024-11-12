The London Buzz – 12th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Campaigners’ efforts to overturn Hackney Council’s “dangerous” redesign of Pembury Circus were dealt a blow last night as councillors voted to keep the plans unchanged. Hackney Citizen

London Centric can today reveal the top-secret Transport for London proposal, commissioned by Sadiq Khan, to charge drivers for every mile they travel on the capital’s roads – and just how close it came to being implemented. London Centric (£)

Almost 200 privately provided social homes did not meet regulatory standards in Islington earlier this year, figures show. EC1 Echo

A property landlord who illegally converted a Northolt house into five self-contained flats has been ordered by a court to pay £282,000 for breaching planning permission and other planning policies. Ealing News

Greenwich Council has allowed the borough to be renamed “GreenWitch” for a fortnight to help fund a winter festival in Charlton Park later this month. The Greenwich Wire

Walthamstow Stadium residents win funding to turn empty café into community hub Waltham Forest Echo

A track defect and a shortage of signalling staff has led to major disruption to trains between London Paddington and both Heathrow Airport and Reading. BBC News

Ministers are to intervene in the management of Tower Hamlets after inspectors raised the alarm about the leadership of the east London authority’s controversial mayor, Lutfur Rahman. The Guardian

Jeremy Clarkson will attend next week’s anti-budget rally as thousands of farmers are expected to descend on Westminster. Farming UK

An image being shared on social media claims Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said people should “learn Arabic” in order to “create harmony”, but there’s no evidence he ever said this. Full Fact

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Tim Burton tie-in window display at Harvey Nicks

Eurostar offering 30% off all tickets for three days only

Shake ‘n Vac to Power Suits: How women’s roles in advertising changed through the decades

The year that Bond Street was nearly renamed Bond Street

TfL resumes 60+ photocard applications following its recent cyber hack

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Lunchtime Talk: First World War Poets – £6.13

Join Max Egremont as he discusses the work and legacies of Britain’s First World War poets.

Innovation Late – Free

Hosted by Fran Scott from Channel 4’s Lego Masters, Innovation Late presents a series of talks from inspiring innovators and an exhibition of extraordinary engineering.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.