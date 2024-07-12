The London Buzz – 12th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

A couple who both developed chronic lung diseases after years in a mouldy council flat were left devastated when they were offered a new home, only for the council to take it away again. Hackney Gazette

Four out of five ash trees in Highgate Cemetery could be killed by a virulent disease – leading to safety concerns at the historic beauty spot. Ham & High

A persistent shoplifter who stole more than £6,000 of goods from a Greenwich BP store has had more prison time added to his eight-month sentence. Local London

Rough sleeping reached its highest level on record this year, according to a report by a homelessness membership body. SW London

London bike shop fire believed to have involved multiple e-bike batteries eBike Tips

Three people rescued as another jumps from window to escape burning building South London Press

Giant JW3 mural paints a vibrant picture of Jewish London Jewish News

Sutton residents, workers and visitors are being invited to share their views on plans for the London Cancer Hub, a world-leading cancer research and treatment district. Local Guardian

A meeting of the Hounslow Council Planning Committee descended into farce this Tuesday (9 July) during the voting process on the application for a development on Ham Wharf. Brentford TW8

A former vicar at a church in Wimbledon has been charged with historic sex offences. Local London

One in 10 Islington households get a one-off payment to help with the cost of energy during winter, new figures show. EC1 Echo

Uber legal battle escalates as group action claim adds 2,400 extra taxi drivers to claim now worth over £300 million. Taxi Point

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

London’s Cold War tunnels get final approval to open to the public

GWR warning of train delays because of the EURO 2024 final

V&A Museum saves important 12th-century ivory carving for the nation

Milestone Achieved: Vast underground box for west London’s HS2 station

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Barnes Fair – Around 300 exhibitors offering fashion, jewellery, gifts and homeware for browsing plus food and drink stalls from some of Barnes’ bars and restaurants. Details

Festival of the Lea – A cultural festival taking place at Bloqs and along the adjacent towpaths of the River Lea. Details

Upminster Windmill’s monthly open weekend – Upminster Windmill has been extensively restored and is now open one weekend per month from Spring to Autumn. Details

Westminster Abbey Choir School Summer Fete – An old fashioned Fête in the picturesque garden square of Dean’s Yard next to Westminster Abbey with Morris Dancers, a brass band, BBQ and lots of stalls from bric a brac to gardening. Details

Whitecross Street’s annual party – a creative mix of street arts, performances and community interaction, that take over the area for one day. Details

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.