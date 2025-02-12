The London Buzz – 12th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Haringey Council’s leader has sought to provide reassurance that a historic town hall has not been sold to a foreign investor. Tottenham Independent

Why did coal, having been used in Britain for centuries, very suddenly take off in London in 1580-1600? Dr Anton Howes

Camden schools face funding squeeze as council warns of burgeoning costs Camden Citizen

Increased penalty fines for fare dodging are having a positive impact and the measure is working as an “effective deterrent”, the Mayor of London has said. BBC News

A 34-storey tower block could be built next to London’s only licensed heliport. The building next to London Heliport would be the tallest in Battersea, if the plans from developer Heliport London move forward. South London Press

Sadiq Khan accused of ‘hypocrisy’ for urging office return while City Hall stays hybrid Harrow Online

Royal Mail postal disruptions continue in Tooting for second day Local Guardian

A busy bus route between Putney Bridge and Hyde Park Corner is set to be axed this month. Local London

Customers of a sandwich shop in Dagenham have shared their fond memories and well wishes after the owners announced they are set to retire. Romford Recorder

Thousands of homes and businesses in south London have been left without water or have reduced supply after a pipe burst in the Crystal Palace area. BBC News

A planned block of flats on a green space has been slammed as “an eyesore” that will block views of the Wembley Stadium arch. Times Series

A public meeting to discuss the introduction of a low traffic neighbourhood became so hostile that councillors were in tears and council staff were offered “wellbeing” leave to recover, the High Court was told on Wednesday. Standard

Campaigners have been left “saddened and disappointed” after a much-loved cedar tree was felled – despite a long-running campaign to halt its demise. Watford Observer

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Calls to fix Willesden Green tube station’s longstanding scaffolding blight

TfL starts two-year revamp Barons Court tube station

Rediscovered vaults beneath the new London Museum to host an immersive exhibition

Science Museum preparing to close its space gallery for several months

London’s Pocket Parks: SOAS Japanese roof garden, WC1

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Barricade and Beacon: design for protest – Free

Through a series of international case studies, a talk about how architects and designers are using their skills to design visible, safe and effective protest structures.

The Louvre and Versailles: The Evolution of the Prototypical Palace in the Age of Absolutism – Free

Join Christopher Tadgell for a talk and book event celebrating his recent publication The Louvre and Versailles: The Evolution of the Prototypical Palace in the Age of Absolutism.

London’s Libertine Women: Sex and the City – £16.96

Join Dr. Julie Peakman for an evening exploring London’s libertine women – sex, scandal, and power at Dr. Johnson’s House.

Anti-Valentine Candlelit Tours @ The Bruce Castle – £15.00

There’ll be stories of love unrequited, forbidden and ghostly, guaranteed to not leave you feeling all warm inside.

5×15 & English Heritage: Celebrating London’s Blue Plaques – £22.38

5×15 & English Heritage: Celebrating London’s Blue Plaques5x15 & English Heritage present an evening of storytelling celebrating London’s blue plaques scheme & the figures they commemorate

Access to Work – Free

When it comes to work, an accessible approach benefits us all. Join us for a panel discussion exploring the relationship between labour, art, disability, parenting and interdependent networks of care.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.