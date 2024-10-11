The London Buzz – 11th October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Twice as many people are sleeping rough on Islington’s streets since this time last year, the latest data reveals. EC1 Echo
Plans to demolish parts of the Lewisham Shopping Centre and replace it with an open-air market have been submitted to the Council. Local London
Jamaican teachers who were recruited to work for a chain of academy schools in London are being failed says the leader of a top teaching union. The Voice
Skygazers across the capital have been treated to a stunning show of the Northern Lights – with experts saying there could still be more to come. ITVX
A couple who have run a fruit and veg stall at Enfield Market for 38 years are saying goodbye to their customers for the final time today (Friday 11th). Enfield Dispatch
Hackney’s mayor has refuted claims from the local Green party that solar panels for a council home were disconnected from the grid for 15 years. Hackney Citizen
A woman who pulled her partner from the flames after a lithium battery exploded in his face has said she will never forget his screams of “save me” as fire destroyed their home in east London. BBC News
Waltham Forest to review staffing amid £17 million budget overspend Waltham Forest Echo
Gatwick Express services have been suspended all day on Friday after a points failure at London Victoria. Standard
A woman who left a starving dog on the balcony of her south east London flat has been banned from keeping pets for 10 years. News Shopper
Waterstones is opening two more new London shops, in addition to its return to Oxford Street. The new shops will open in Streatham and Lewisham in time for Christmas. The Bookseller
A London resident has denied charges of operating an illegal cryptocurrency ATM business and laundering criminal proceeds. Bitcoin News
The new deputy mayor for policing, Kaya Comer-Schwartz, says she is “thrilled” to have been proposed for the role. BBC News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Mayor weighs extending Night Tube to Thursdays, but unlikely soon
Survey finds support for pedestrianising Oxford Street, but resistance grows in outer areas
Big price rise for this year’s London NYE fireworks
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
As Seen on Netflix chairity pop-up shop – Free
A one-day pop-up shop selling Netflix TV show inspired goodies on behalf of charity.
Upminster Windmill’s monthly open weekend – £6.00
Upminster Windmill has been extensively restored and is now open one weekend per month from Spring to Autumn.
1-54 Contemporary African Fair – £29.00
Both new and returning exhibitors will showcase the works of more than 160 artists spanning an array of mediums.
The Fruits of Wakayama’s Ume Heritage: Umeshu Liqueur and Umeboshi Pickles – Free
Learn about the cultural and historical importance of ume (often translated as Japanese plum or apricot) in event held in collaboration with Wakayama Prefecture, Japan’s leading ume producing region.
A Periodic Tale with Dr Karl – £17.06
Dr Karl is back and delving into the wide realm of science, one topic at a time.
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you