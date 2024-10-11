The London Buzz – 11th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Twice as many people are sleeping rough on Islington’s streets since this time last year, the latest data reveals. EC1 Echo

Plans to demolish parts of the Lewisham Shopping Centre and replace it with an open-air market have been submitted to the Council. Local London

Jamaican teachers who were recruited to work for a chain of academy schools in London are being failed says the leader of a top teaching union. The Voice

Skygazers across the capital have been treated to a stunning show of the Northern Lights – with experts saying there could still be more to come. ITVX

A couple who have run a fruit and veg stall at Enfield Market for 38 years are saying goodbye to their customers for the final time today (Friday 11th). Enfield Dispatch

Hackney’s mayor has refuted claims from the local Green party that solar panels for a council home were disconnected from the grid for 15 years. Hackney Citizen

A woman who pulled her partner from the flames after a lithium battery exploded in his face has said she will never forget his screams of “save me” as fire destroyed their home in east London. BBC News

Waltham Forest to review staffing amid £17 million budget overspend Waltham Forest Echo

Gatwick Express services have been suspended all day on Friday after a points failure at London Victoria. Standard

A woman who left a starving dog on the balcony of her south east London flat has been banned from keeping pets for 10 years. News Shopper

Waterstones is opening two more new London shops, in addition to its return to Oxford Street. The new shops will open in Streatham and Lewisham in time for Christmas. The Bookseller

A London resident has denied charges of operating an illegal cryptocurrency ATM business and laundering criminal proceeds. Bitcoin News

The new deputy mayor for policing, Kaya Comer-Schwartz, says she is “thrilled” to have been proposed for the role. BBC News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Mayor weighs extending Night Tube to Thursdays, but unlikely soon

Survey finds support for pedestrianising Oxford Street, but resistance grows in outer areas

Big price rise for this year’s London NYE fireworks

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

As Seen on Netflix chairity pop-up shop – Free

A one-day pop-up shop selling Netflix TV show inspired goodies on behalf of charity.

Upminster Windmill’s monthly open weekend – £6.00

Upminster Windmill has been extensively restored and is now open one weekend per month from Spring to Autumn.

1-54 Contemporary African Fair – £29.00

Both new and returning exhibitors will showcase the works of more than 160 artists spanning an array of mediums.

The Fruits of Wakayama’s Ume Heritage: Umeshu Liqueur and Umeboshi Pickles – Free

Learn about the cultural and historical importance of ume (often translated as Japanese plum or apricot) in event held in collaboration with Wakayama Prefecture, Japan’s leading ume producing region.

A Periodic Tale with Dr Karl – £17.06

Dr Karl is back and delving into the wide realm of science, one topic at a time.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.