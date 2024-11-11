The London Buzz – 11th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan warned today that London’s housing crisis is dragging the economy down as he called for a significant increase in investment to build more affordable and social homes. Morning Star

Around 250 Harrods staff could strike over Christmas UVW Union

HMV is expanding its offer of books at its Oxford Street store as it marks its first major foray into literature as a standalone offering within its retail space. Retail Gazette

A man has died and two people were injured after a shooting in a residential area of south-east London, while another man died in a separate knife attack a few miles away. The Guardian

A prominent London pub has sparked controversy by implementing a £2 surcharge on pints ordered after 10pm as part of a surge pricing policy, without listing the price change on the menu. Independent

Londoners can get free sandwiches from this legendary American chicken chain next week – here’s how Time Out

A man has been jailed after four-year-old child had a lit cigarette flicked in their face in Stratford. Newham Recorder

Pro-Palestine protesters block Parliament Square as UK falls silent on Armistice Day Independent

Noel Gallagher has created an immersive version of an Oasis hit for the National Portrait Gallery in London. Standard

And from ianVisits:

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

