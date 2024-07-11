The London Buzz – 11th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Camden Council is poised to increase fixed penalty notice (FPN) charges for fly-tipping, littering and graffiti in an attempt to deter offenders and clean up the borough’s filthy streets. Fitzrovia News

A prolific thief who targeted pub-goers and commuters has been banned from the City of London. Enfield Independent

London City Airport has been granted a High Court injunction against environmental protest groups such as Just Stop Oil, CityAM

Greenwich Council has come out on top after a long-running row with its neighbour Bexley over plans to curb parking near Oxleas Woods. Greenwich Wire

The Mayor of London’s Air Quality Fund has awarded five London boroughs £180,000 to help businesses make the switch to cargo bikes. Air Quality News

England will head for Buckingham Palace on a victory parade if they win the Euros on Sunday, the Standard can exclusively reveal. Standard

London Heathrow Airport flew into turbulence this morning after a regulatory ruling deemed the level it charges for landing fees too high. CityAM

Tower Hamlets council has agreed to review the way it allocates properties after an Ombudsman uncovered a considerable backlog in processing applications to join its housing register. Local Government Lawyer

Planning and tax changes might suit delayed Westfield scheme Inside Croydon

And from ianVisits:

Tickets Alert: See inside the derelict St Lawrence Church Brentford

Heathrow Express is offering £10 tickets in August

City of London donates demolished stone doorframe to Dorset stone park

Tickets Alert: Behind the scenes tours of the Barbican theatre

Stratford station’s new western entrance has opened

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Refuge Within the British Lines – Dr James Mackay explores how Black freedom seekers found refuge with the British Army during the American War of Independence. Details

Page, stage and screen: dramatising Six Lives – This panel discussion will explore different perspectives on the experience of adapting the biographies of Queens for storytelling in musicals, operas and plays, novels, film and television. Details

