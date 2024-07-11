The London Buzz – 11th July 2024
Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:
Camden Council is poised to increase fixed penalty notice (FPN) charges for fly-tipping, littering and graffiti in an attempt to deter offenders and clean up the borough’s filthy streets. Fitzrovia News
A prolific thief who targeted pub-goers and commuters has been banned from the City of London. Enfield Independent
London City Airport has been granted a High Court injunction against environmental protest groups such as Just Stop Oil, CityAM
Greenwich Council has come out on top after a long-running row with its neighbour Bexley over plans to curb parking near Oxleas Woods. Greenwich Wire
The Mayor of London’s Air Quality Fund has awarded five London boroughs £180,000 to help businesses make the switch to cargo bikes. Air Quality News
England will head for Buckingham Palace on a victory parade if they win the Euros on Sunday, the Standard can exclusively reveal. Standard
London Heathrow Airport flew into turbulence this morning after a regulatory ruling deemed the level it charges for landing fees too high. CityAM
Tower Hamlets council has agreed to review the way it allocates properties after an Ombudsman uncovered a considerable backlog in processing applications to join its housing register. Local Government Lawyer
Planning and tax changes might suit delayed Westfield scheme Inside Croydon
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Tickets Alert: See inside the derelict St Lawrence Church Brentford
Heathrow Express is offering £10 tickets in August
City of London donates demolished stone doorframe to Dorset stone park
Tickets Alert: Behind the scenes tours of the Barbican theatre
Stratford station’s new western entrance has opened
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Refuge Within the British Lines – Dr James Mackay explores how Black freedom seekers found refuge with the British Army during the American War of Independence. Details
Page, stage and screen: dramatising Six Lives – This panel discussion will explore different perspectives on the experience of adapting the biographies of Queens for storytelling in musicals, operas and plays, novels, film and television. Details
