The London Buzz – 11th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

A 9m-high section of the Smithsons’ now-demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate will be on display at V&A East Storehouse when it opens at the Olympic Park this May RIBA Journal

Residents have been allowed to return home after a man was seen brandishing a knife in a flat above shops in south-east London. BBC News

Over 900 people have already made objections to a proposal to build a six-storey block of flats within Lammas Park. Ealing Today

The UK’s biggest ultra-rapid EV charging location has just opened its doors, located just off the M25 and boasting 24 ultra-rapid chargers. Auto Express

A vegan restaurant in London has become the first ever to be awarded a Michelin star. BBC News

Plans to rip out the notorious roundabout beneath the Blackwall Tunnel approach in east Greenwich may be “lost in the TfL ether”, councillors have been told – by a TfL official. The Greenwich Wire

The daughter of a Georgian billionaire and her husband have been granted a refund after buying a £32m London mansion that was infested with moths. The Guardian

Woman wins £95k settlement after moped collision BBC News

The Metropolitan Police cannot dismiss officers by removing their vetting clearance, the High Court has ruled. ITV News

Future of Hackney Carnival under threat as Town Hall withdraws funding Hackney Citizen

London’s key emergency services back call for more life-saving O negative blood donations Give Blood

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

See a replica 300 year old printing press in action – Donation

For the next few weeks, there’s a chance to see a replica 300 year old printing press in use in central London.

Pringles Retro Console Clinic – Free

A pop-up offering free gaming and repairs on your retro consoles.

A Closer Look at Boulle Marquetry – £16

An exclusive demonstration tour that reveals the fascinating history and intricate designs of Boulle marquetry furniture.

Chinese Lantern Festival – Free

This Chinese New Year, immerse yourself in a magical celebration at Merchant Square with Lantern Festival.

Railway Systems Integration – Dealing with Complexity – Free

This talk examines five themes – responsibility, complexity, staged delivery, scope, and stakeholders – drawing insights from major infrastructure and upgrade programmes, such as the London Underground Jubilee Line Extension and Crossrail.

Sexpectations: Redefining Consent, Work and Rights – £10

As part of our Sexpectations season, we host former sex worker and campaigner Elizabeth G, alongside representatives from the East London Stripper Collective to discuss sex work in the UK and the fight for the rights of those involved.

