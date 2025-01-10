The London Buzz – 10th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Bromley council has been asked to apologise to the mum of a child with special educational needs (SEN) after they were wrongly suspended from school transport. South London Press

A Greggs store in London has padlocked its drinks cabinet apparently in a bid to beat the army of shoplifters targeting the high street food chain. Metro

Flash mob dance to Village People hit in protest at YMCA Club sell off Fitzrovia News

The controversial Mast Quay Phase 2 development by the River Thames at Woolwich can stay, a planning inspector has ruled – but its orange cladding must be removed and other changes made. The Greenwich Wire

A popular cafe known for its table football said business has boomed since it was forced to take them out during Covid. Islington Tribune

A senior councillor at Hounslow Council has issued a statement about the transfer of retail units at Albany Parade defending the administration’s record on the matter. Brentford TW8

One of the last vestiges of Islington’s antiques trading heyday has closed its doors after 35 years in business on the Essex Road – with a sofa showroom taking its place. Islington Tribune

A Planning Inspector has ruled that a former family home should be turned into a children’s care home, despite dozens of objections from residents. South London Press

A teenager has been arrested at an underground station in Dagenham after a knife was found in a stop and search. Romford Recorder

December saw the highest number of 999 calls about the most serious, life-threatening conditions than in any other month in London Ambulance Service’s (LAS) history, according to new figures. BBC News

Some things to do in London on Saturday:

The Big South London Flea – £1.50

Come hunt for personal treasures, rummage for bargains, and refresh your living space with unique finds at a vintage yard of salvaged olde things.

Get Drawing: Pop-up sessions – £19

Join them for one of their hands-on, interactive drop-in drawing sessions, led by our Artists in Residence from the Royal Drawing School.

Some things to do in London on Sunday:

Go East Vintage Flea Market – £2.88

Hackney Depot – a former bus garage is bringing together dealers of vintage furniture, art, lighting, fashion, homeware and more for a new monthly flea market.

Blessing of the River Thames – Free

Gather with the clergy of Southwark Cathedral on London Bridge for the Annual Celebration of the Blessing of the River Thames and those who live on, work or use it.

