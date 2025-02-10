The London Buzz – 10th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

South London residents have branded an engagement event attended by their local MP ‘a flop’ after they were reportedly left waiting up to an hour to see him. Standard

Palace has recreated London’s brutalist Southbank skatepark in its new Seoul store Wallpaper

A poem on the occasion of the Elizabeth line’s 1000th day Diamond Geezer

Airlines attack Heathrow for ‘world’s highest passenger charges’ and ‘declining service’ Independent

A hopeful future could lay ahead for the Cock Tavern after a community group aiming to save the Somers Town pub met for the first time. Camden New Journal

TfL moves to address myriad complaints about South London’s ‘unreliable’ 154 bus South London Press

Eurostar restarts direct trains between London and Amsterdam (but only for seven weeks) Standard

London Transport Museum announces full programme of music performances Theatre Weekly

Lewisham High Street closed after armed police incident around HSBC branch Metro

Plans for a new tower block in Enfield have been revealed ahead of a series of consultation events this week. Enfield Dispatch

A woman has been found dead after a man was seen trying to force his way into a flat in Hammersmith. ITV News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

City of London siezes over 100 dockless bikes in clampdown on blocked pavements

Tickets Alert: Visit Chevening House gardens

Work starts on building step-free access for Hither Green station

The British Museum to display rare prints of Edo Japan by Utagawa Hiroshige this summer

Barnes station gains step-free access with new footbridge and lifts

London’s Alleys: Harriet Walk, SW1

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Pringles Retro Console Clinic – Free

A pop-up offering free gaming and repairs on your retro consoles.

The Conversation: Hanif Kureishi – £18.95

A Tale of Two Cities The Conversation is a series of weekly events talking about conflict and empathy, inequality and power, climate crisis and wonder through storytelling and action.

Fables for our Time: A Conversation with Space Popular and Shumi Bose – £10

An evening with Space Popular, the design studio renowned for their exploration of architecture, virtual environments, and storytelling.

Tooting Shops Past And Present – £2

Come and hear Philip Bradley talk about some of the shops of Tooting past.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.