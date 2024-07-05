The King’s Observatory is reopening for tours

A grand building in Richmond built for King George III to observe a rare astronomical event will be open next month for tours.

The large square building with a telescope observatory dome on top was built to watch the 1769 Transit of Venus, an event which had seen Captain James Cook sent to the other side of the world to observe it from a better location while at the same time nabbing a few continents for the crown.

It later became a government building and, oddly, a company office. Today, the King’s Observatory is a private home, lavishly restored by the businessman Robert Brothers a few years ago.

He also occasionally opens the building to the public to see inside at both the restoration and to climb up to the telescope dome on top — and the next tour dates have been announced.

The King’s Observatory will again be open to the public on Mondays to Fridays from 14th August to 20th September 2024.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 15th July from here, this is a timely reminder to put the date in your diary.

The guided tour times are 1:45pm and 3:30pm. The ticket charge is £18 per person and £13 for senior citizens (over 60yrs) and Children 8 – 16yrs.

My review from a previous visit is here.

As a private home, disposable shoe covers will be provided — so best to wear flat shoes.

The King’s Observatory is about a 15-minute walk from Richmond station.