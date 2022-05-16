The Night Tube service will resume on the Jubilee line this coming Saturday (21st May), although there will be fewer trains per hour than planned due to RMT strike action.

This comes after all Night Tube services were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and the resumption of the Night Tube on the Central and Victoria lines late last year.

Due to the RMT strike action on the Night Tube, TfL is currently running a normal service on the Victoria line each weekend and a regular service on the Central line, with at least two trains an hour, and anticipates running at least three trains an hour on the Jubilee line.

The Night Overground runs between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate, and will be able to connect with the Jubilee line at Canada Water when the Night Tube resumes this weekend.

TfL says that it is working to address resourcing issues on the Northern and Piccadilly lines, ahead of their return to Night Tube services this summer.

Seb Dance, the Deputy Mayor for Transport said: “The return of the Jubilee line Night Tube marks another important moment in London’s recovery from the pandemic. From next weekend Night Tube services on the Jubilee line will join those already back open and running on the Victoria and Central line. Combined with the return of the Piccadilly and Northern line later this summer, this will make a huge difference to Londoners travelling around our city at night, offering them an additional safe and reliable routes – in perfect time for a jam-packed summer of fantastic events in the capital.”