Ahead of a Game of Thrones prequel, a new-look Iron Throne will be touring the UK, arriving first at the Tower of London, and you can take a seat on the throne.

The Tower of London will be home to the Iron Throne next week for two days only.

Fans who wish to visit the Iron Throne will need to apply for tickets, with booking details set to be released on Sky and Now social media channels at 9am on Friday morning (5th August).

You’ll need to be available to plonk your posterior on the throne on Monday 8th or Tuesday 9th August between 10am to 5pm. Those who secure a ticket will need to show their ticket and ID at the Tower of London East Drawbridge to enter. Those that attend the Tower of London will also be entered into a draw to attend the UK Premiere the following Monday evening (15th August) in Leicester Square.

The first 25 fans to sit on the Iron Throne per booking session will also receive a complimentary 6-month NOW Entertainment Membership.

The throne will also tour the UK, appearing at:

Leicester Square, London – 15th August

Cardiff – 17th and 18th August

White City, London – 20th and 21st August

Carlton Hill, Edinburgh – 24th and 25th August

House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now from August 22nd. The series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.