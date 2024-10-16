The Imaginary Institution of India Art at the Barbican

Sometimes, it’s possible to visit an art exhibition and come out thinking it was full of interesting art but also leave baffled by what you’ve just seen.

That’s the difficulty with a group exhibition at the Barbican of Indian artists chosen because their work fits into a narrow 23-year period of Indian history. Described as roughly chronological, ranging from 1975 to 1998, and also slightly thematic, it’s a very disjointed exhibition.

It was made worse by their odd decision about the labelling of the art- in that there isn’t any, at least not next to the artwork. What you do is collect a thick paperback book and are expected to walk around with it, flipping through to read the descriptions. This is made harder by the low lighting in some of the spaces, so basically, you can’t read it.

It’s actually a damn annoying way of explaining the art and also a bit triggering in terms of printing and environmental costs.

As for the art, the problem with group exhibitions is that it can often be difficult to follow how the curator made their choices as you walk around and see such widely varied artworks on the walls and nothing really flowing from one to the other.

There’s good stuff here, and as tastes naturally vary, some of the art that had me ponding how nice it would look at home, while others will prefer what I would be leaving behind. But nothing really jumped out. Actually, that’s not entirely correct, as the ground floor of the two-floor space was filled with conceptual sculptures of the sort that sometimes invites satire rather than admiration.

I feel it was one of those exhibitions open really to people who already know a lot about the artists and the era featured before you arrive, rather than one where you would leave wanting to learn more.

The exhibition, The Imaginary Institution of India Art 1975–1998 is a the Barbican Art Centre until January 2025.