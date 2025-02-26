The hunt for Joe Strummer’s legacy stone

In 1974, a musician, John Graham Mellor, moved into a Maida Vale squat, and 50 years later, the local council unveiled a commemorative stone to celebrate the man — if you can find it. At the time, John Mellor was the lead singer of the 101ers, named after their squat at 101 Walterton Road — but he’s vastly better known as Joe Strummer of The Clash.

In the 1970s, the houses in this part of Maida Vale were pretty cheap, and the row occupied by the 101ers was so squattable that not many years after they moved out, the whole lot was torn down and replaced with modern housing.

The local council, having changed its mind about rent-dodging musicians, has now decided to honour the singer with a legacy stone in the nearby market. I knew it was in the “refurbished Maida Hill Market on the corner of Walterton Road” because the council said so, but where exactly?

If you’re the sort of person who turns up to a street market as the stalls are being set out and spends ages wandering around several times, peering intently at the paving and the side buildings, unsurprisingly you start to get watched carefully.

Having failed to find it in the market, maybe the stone was on the other side of the street, and after carefully inspecting everything possible, no luck.

OK, let’s check Google and maybe there are some photos. Ah ha, plenty of photos of the legacy stone in the ground from the unveiling, but close ups of the stone surrounded with red carpet, so no clues as to its location.

Then, finding a Facebook photo of the unveiling, with bits of the street in the background. With some effort, working out the shop names, then the street sign location and a bit of geo-research, I worked out where the photographer was likely to have been standing.

Back across the road again, and wandering around, I walked right over it without noticing. It’s obvious once spotted, but goodness me, it’s hard to see otherwise, and you’d never spot it from a distance, and I would challenge the council statement that it’s in the market.

“We shall celebrate you, but maybe not too obviously”

Also, my hunt was not helped by the fact that someone had added the stone to Google Maps — but in the wrong location.

It’s also a decent 5 minute walk from where he actually lived at the time, but as the houses were demolished in the 1970s, maybe a plaque in the market was considered better than outside the back of modern flats.

If you’re looking for Joe Strummer’s legacy stone, look for the corner house with the nice mosaics on the front wall. The stone is right in front of that.