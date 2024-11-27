The historic Smithfields and Billingsgate markets expected to close in 2028
The City of London has made the decision to break away from centuries of direct control over several of its food markets.
The decision taken in a closed meeting of the Court of Common Council yesterday will see the meat market at Smithfields and the Billingsgate fish market at Tower Hamlets close down, and the traders offered support to move out to another site.
The City had planned to move the two markets to a new site in Dagenham Dock, along with its fruit and veg market in Leyton at a later date. However, the Dagenham move was cancelled earlier this year when the costs rose sharply.
Since then, the future of the markets has been in a state of limbo.
Now, the City of London has decided to break its centuries-old management of the markets and will ask the meat and fish traders to leave the markets. As the markets are governed by legislation, the City will need to seek permission from Parliament to close the markets, and it says that it will be depositing a bill to start that process today.
The fruit and veg market at New Spitalfields in Leyton, which has a longer operational life and modern infrastructure, remains unaffected by this decision.
The City says that the market traders at Smithfield and Tower Hamlets will be able to remain at their current sites until 2028 and will receive financial support to assist them in finding new sites.
That is of course subject to Parliamentary approval.
The decision is likely to see the market traders split up into smaller venues scattered around London. This is both a break with a centuries-old tradition of large centralised markets and the ending of the City’s involvement in food distribution within Greater London.
Once the markets move out, the Smithfield site will be refurbished into a cultural centre sitting alongside the London Museum. The Tower Hamlets market site, next to Canary Wharf is expected to be redeveloped into housing.
The City of London said that it will now work with Barking & Dagenham Council to redevelop the Dagenham Dock site for something other than a market.
Sad in some ways but also great to no longer have so many lorries & vans travelling right into the centre of London every night with engines running for hours to keep refrigeration units going.
It really isn’t the right spot for such a facility, just as by the mid 20th century Southbank & Battersea were no longer good spots for coal power stations, regardless of their history.
Do you think Lorries and Vans won’t be needed to deliver to the resturants and other traders? This will do nothing but increase but the amount lorries and vans ruining the nice quiet city everyone seems to want…
They say that it’s going to become a cultural centre. What are the odds I wonder that it will actually become a cultural centre, rather than something somewhat less culturally enriching and somewhat more financially enriching.
Somehow made a bad decision, worse. Parliament will absolutely, say no and revoke the citie’s control of the market and give it to a trust of the traders so it can continue to thrive.
Parliamant could indeed say no to this proposed Bill. But it’s unlikely.
But unless another Bill was presented to repeal the Corporations control over the markets they will still remain under the control of the Corporation.
London Tom
Over-ruling The Corporation on their own patch?
Good luck with that!
However .. where will the traders go, in future, please?