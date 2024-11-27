The historic Smithfields and Billingsgate markets expected to close in 2028

The City of London has made the decision to break away from centuries of direct control over several of its food markets.

The decision taken in a closed meeting of the Court of Common Council yesterday will see the meat market at Smithfields and the Billingsgate fish market at Tower Hamlets close down, and the traders offered support to move out to another site.

The City had planned to move the two markets to a new site in Dagenham Dock, along with its fruit and veg market in Leyton at a later date. However, the Dagenham move was cancelled earlier this year when the costs rose sharply.

Since then, the future of the markets has been in a state of limbo.

Now, the City of London has decided to break its centuries-old management of the markets and will ask the meat and fish traders to leave the markets. As the markets are governed by legislation, the City will need to seek permission from Parliament to close the markets, and it says that it will be depositing a bill to start that process today.

The fruit and veg market at New Spitalfields in Leyton, which has a longer operational life and modern infrastructure, remains unaffected by this decision.

The City says that the market traders at Smithfield and Tower Hamlets will be able to remain at their current sites until 2028 and will receive financial support to assist them in finding new sites.

That is of course subject to Parliamentary approval.

The decision is likely to see the market traders split up into smaller venues scattered around London. This is both a break with a centuries-old tradition of large centralised markets and the ending of the City’s involvement in food distribution within Greater London.

Once the markets move out, the Smithfield site will be refurbished into a cultural centre sitting alongside the London Museum. The Tower Hamlets market site, next to Canary Wharf is expected to be redeveloped into housing.

The City of London said that it will now work with Barking & Dagenham Council to redevelop the Dagenham Dock site for something other than a market.