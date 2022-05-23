The Great British Beer Festival will be returning to Olympia London from 2-6 August 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Great British Beer Festival, now in its 45th year, will once again feature beerd from across the British Isles. Craft brewers will join stalwarts of the brewing industry in a collaborative effort to celebrate and showcase the very best beer Britain has to offer. This year visitors will also be sample American cask beers, thanks to a cask beer exchange set up between the Great British Beer Festival and the Great America Beer Festival. This makes GBBF the sole destination to find American brew in cask – a rarity even across the United States itself, where keg is predominant.

As well as the range of drinks on offer, there will be a varied selection of street food and snacks. Entertainment is also included as part of the ticket price with live music in the afternoons and evenings. Away from the food and beer, there will be pub games, and festival shops for pub books and CAMRA merchandise.

Tickets are now on sale – entry is £20, which includes the souvenir glass for sampling the drinks, programme and two half-pint tokens to kick off the day of beer tasting. Tickets can be bought from here.

The festival opening times are:

Tuesday 2 August – 17:00 – 22:30

Wednesday 3 August – 12:00 – 22:30

Thursday 4 August – 12:00 – 22:30

Friday 5 August – 12:00 – 22:30

Saturday 6 August – 12:00 – 19:00

The current list of attending breweries include: