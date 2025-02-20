The Face uncovered – stripping back the magazine’s iconic covers

The ground floor of the National Portrait Gallery is currently filled with naked portraits commissioned by The Face magazine that were never intended to be seen shorn of their decorative additions.

These are the front cover photoshoots, from a magazine that set a new standard in using photography in popular culture, but you’re seeing them as they were never seen when they appeared in the newstands. Here, the portraits are show as works of art and are missing the branding and textual clutter of the sales team that a magazine needs to encourage people to buy it.

As the exhibition explains, prior to The Face, the magazine hierarchy was that the journalist interviewer was King, and the photo shoot was an afterthought. However, in the age of the pop-video and MTV and colour, The Face saw that there was a market for high-quality artistic photos of their interviewees.

Although glossy magazines already existed, they tended to be upmarket fashion publications, whereas The Face was populist, and that was the new world they created. The exhibition has pulled together many of their more famous photoshoots and displayed the original photos, along with the eventual magazine cover editions.

On the one hand, this is a nostalgia fest for people of a certain age who will wander around and see familiar faces that once adorned a particular edition of the magazine that resonated with them at the time. However, the exhibition is also a timeline into changing times, how the photoshoot styles and efforts evolved over the decades, sometimes following, and more often setting new fashion trends that other publications would pick up later.

There’s an amusing story about a photoshoot they wanted to do based on the 1981 movie Excalibur. They would have to use expensive vintage armour, so the stylist whispered in the fashion designer’s ears that medieval clothing was going to be the next big thing. The following year, for the photoshoot, they were able to buy off-the-shelf clothing the fashion houses had coincidentally just started selling.

There are quite a few of those sorts of stories dotted around the exhibition.

It’s interesting as a collection of photos, but much more interesting are the stories. Since there isn’t a magazine archive, the curators have hunted down the photographers and studio assistants to learn about the good, the bad, and the ugly of what went on.

There were many accidents here, starting with John Paul Gaultier turning up for an outdoor portrait, but as he brought his entire team with him, they became the focus of the photo instead. Many stories are told of how the photo is just the subject as they turned up that morning, while others are the result of substantial planning and even engineering to make them happen.

Anyone who ever creates something, from writers to artists to musicians, will nod in painful agreement at the many almost complaints about how they spent ages on a photo and people think it was knocked up in minutes on a computer.

That’s particularly true of the transition years, when painstakingly cutting out photos by hand and mounting them on backgrounds was assumed to be done by computer, even though computers at the time were not powerful enough to create those effects.

Today, we’re seeing an increasing trend of returning to more tactile, tangible artwork, where people want to see human effort on display rather than computer trickery.

Apart from the explanations, the exhibition has many quotes dotted around the walls, and maybe not unsurprisingly, they’re all gushing in praise of how the magazine gave them freedoms to explore new ideas and express themselves. Maybe all the rants about the design director changing their mind 20 times in a morning about what they wanted ended up on the cutting room floor.

It does, though, reacquaint us with a period where there was slightly less tension between the commercial and artistic sides of magazine production back when profit margins in print were so much higher than today, and magazines could risk being a bit risky.

Today, all sides of the creative industry understand the value of brand image better than ever. Even if the economics worked, the chances of photographers and designers being given free reign to craft an image for a photoshoot themselves without a dozen managers micromanaging the process are very unlikely to happen again.

In that sense, The Face occupied a unique moment in magazine history, and the exhibition revels in the readers’ joy of picking up the magazine and flicking through the pages.

One thing I think is missing is that I would have loved to learn a bit more about the process of turning the photo into the magazine cover — the design and editorial debates about whether to put The Face logo on top of the photo, underneath it, how to create space for the subheaders that all magazines need. Even the barcode placement, which moved around at times to fit the photo.

The exhibition, The Face Magazine: Culture Shift is at the National Portrait Gallery until 18th May 2025.

Adults: £25.50

Concessions: £22.80

Art Pass: £13

Children (12-18): £11.50

Tickets are on sale from here.