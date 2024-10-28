The end of the “Euston Rush” as train companies improve boarding times at Euston station

The “Euston Rush” might be on its way out, as Network Rail and the train companies are trialling earlier train boarding at the benighted railway station.

The current system at Euston station often announces which platforms trains are leaving from just a few minutes before departure, leading to the infamous “Euston Rush” as people race across the concourse to catch their train.

Network Rail says that around 40% of Avanti West Coast services will be boarded 20 minutes before departure, with more services being added in the weeks ahead to the majority of services (around 55%) in the run-up to Christmas.

The ‘Continuous boarding’ of London Northwestern Railway’s Birmingham services introduced last week is also here to stay where passengers are invited onto platforms to await their service as soon as the preceding service has departed.

The announcement comes after Network Rail and the Department for Transport announced a five-point plan to deliver a better passenger experience at the station, with Transport Secretary Louise Haigh tasking the station’s teams to look again at how Euston works on a day-to-day basis and make immediate improvements where possible.

Network Rail says that the collaboration with train operating companies to simplify cross-industry operational processes has made passenger boarding faster and improved flows through the station possible.

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “Getting passengers to their services in good time is at the heart of our improvements at Euston, and today’s changes will tackle that issue head-on. Taking quick and effective action is at the core of our five-point plan which I’m pleased to say is starting to deliver for our passengers at London Euston station.”

Network Rail also convened its first rail industry summit earlier today to update passenger user groups and the government on progress on Euston station’s five-point improvement plan.

The event saw Rail Minister, Lord Hendy and representatives from the DfT, Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, TfL, the ORR, London TravelWatch and Transport Focus join Network Rail staff for a fact-finding visit of passenger operations, following the recent announcement of the five-point plan to improve passenger experience at the station.

While the future of the advertising board remains under review, rail industry partners discussed its potential use for passenger information. Other actions being explored include making all the information desks more visible together in one place, further expanding concourse waiting space, and a full review of all station signage.