The end of the “Euston Rush” as train companies improve boarding times at Euston station
The “Euston Rush” might be on its way out, as Network Rail and the train companies are trialling earlier train boarding at the benighted railway station.
The current system at Euston station often announces which platforms trains are leaving from just a few minutes before departure, leading to the infamous “Euston Rush” as people race across the concourse to catch their train.
Network Rail says that around 40% of Avanti West Coast services will be boarded 20 minutes before departure, with more services being added in the weeks ahead to the majority of services (around 55%) in the run-up to Christmas.
The ‘Continuous boarding’ of London Northwestern Railway’s Birmingham services introduced last week is also here to stay where passengers are invited onto platforms to await their service as soon as the preceding service has departed.
The announcement comes after Network Rail and the Department for Transport announced a five-point plan to deliver a better passenger experience at the station, with Transport Secretary Louise Haigh tasking the station’s teams to look again at how Euston works on a day-to-day basis and make immediate improvements where possible.
Network Rail says that the collaboration with train operating companies to simplify cross-industry operational processes has made passenger boarding faster and improved flows through the station possible.
Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “Getting passengers to their services in good time is at the heart of our improvements at Euston, and today’s changes will tackle that issue head-on. Taking quick and effective action is at the core of our five-point plan which I’m pleased to say is starting to deliver for our passengers at London Euston station.”
Network Rail also convened its first rail industry summit earlier today to update passenger user groups and the government on progress on Euston station’s five-point improvement plan.
The event saw Rail Minister, Lord Hendy and representatives from the DfT, Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, TfL, the ORR, London TravelWatch and Transport Focus join Network Rail staff for a fact-finding visit of passenger operations, following the recent announcement of the five-point plan to improve passenger experience at the station.
While the future of the advertising board remains under review, rail industry partners discussed its potential use for passenger information. Other actions being explored include making all the information desks more visible together in one place, further expanding concourse waiting space, and a full review of all station signage.
It’s not just Euston with issues, but most London termini. Continuous boarding needs to be brought back in at Liverpool Street after (it’s alleged) TfL and MTR insisted on its removal on alleged safety grounds. Kings Cross, Waterloo and Victoria could also do with being looked at.
Currently at Liverpool Street, for Overground services at least, departures are announced about one minute before the train arrives.
This seems to be the worst of both worlds, because it means the biggest influx of new passengers trying to get onto the platform exactly coincides with the incoming passengers trying to get off the train. If platforms could be announced as soon as the previous train has left, or even just five minutes before the train arrives, the bulk of the new passengers would already be on the platform instead of trying to weave their way through the dense crowd that is leaving the train. They will know that standing back to let the passengers off will get them on soonest. That would represent a much lesser impedance than having the two groups try to fight through in opposite directions at the same time.
But I suspect the present timing is not really “on safety grounds”. For a start, it’s creating worse congestion, and therefore a bigger safety problem, than would be the case if most of the incoming passengers were already on the platform, standing back. More likely, the timing is the result of dynamic platform allocation which is probably caused by insufficient platforms for the trains served.
In recent weeks the problem has been worse. Possibly due to a shortage of staff to keep all of the ticket barriers open. But I’ve also noticed more than usual that fully loaded trains are arriving on two or three adjacent platforms at exactly the same time, thereby doubling or tripling the queue for the same ticket gates.
Maybe the best short term solution is to examine the algorithm that performs the dynamic platform allocation and ensure arrivals are spread more evenly across non-adjacent platforms.
The only platform connected to the “Watford DC” line at Euston is platform 9. That’s the only platform with the power connections for the Lioness service.
Paddington is particularly irritating especially as I’m mobility impaired.
When I used to travel regularly from London to Cardiff, I very often found that the location of the relevant platform at Paddington wasn’t revealed until almost the last minute.
When coming in from the King’s Cross side of Euston, as can be seen in the header photo, the presentation of train information is appalling. The display facing out now just shows future engineering work. This means you have to either have binoculars to read the far board, or fight through crowds to see the next train info on the back of the nearest board. And from memory, only the next 6 trains are now shown. Before, there were around 8/10 departures shown.
Having recently experienced Euston for the first time in years, a few weeks ago, it was ghastly place; hot, cramped, dark and full of people. Rather like the nine circles of hell in Dante’s inferno or a sort of down-market Birmingham New Street!
In the 1980s, BR Inter-City services to places like Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham/Wolverhampton were called “shuttles”. And as one train departed, the next train – and admittedly there were fewer in those days, typically one per hour to Manchester – was already at platform for passengers to board and the buffet already open thus keeping people off the concourse.
Why not use Realtime Trains where platform info available in planty of time!
Sshhh…..don’t tell everyone !!!
Why not use Realtime Trains where platform info available in plenty of time!
Paddington is also terrible for this. And there really is no good reason for it. They know which platform the service has been allocated to – you can look it up on Real Time Trains. So they are deliberately withholding the info then causing a last minute panic. I feel sorry for people with mobility issues, especially the elderly, who get caught up in the rush.
The ‘good reason ‘ is allowing the train to be serviced… things like clearing up the rubbish left by passengers on the incoming service, setting up seat reservations. replenishing on board watersupply and restocking the buffet. These things take time and are dependent on the timekeeping of the inward service.
I took this into my own hands tears back when I discovered real-time trains! Still het the odd bollocking from an officious member of staff
Euston and Paddington reminiscent of that wonderful scene at the start of ‘Les vacances de M Hulot’ with whole families disappearing down flights of stairs, only to reappear on another platform, and then the same thing in reverse. Mind you, DeutscheBahn is no better. In Berlin you have to find the lift, fight with people in the shopping precinct at Hauptbahnhof, to find the lift to the new platform, and possibly repeat that exercise more than once!
The “Euston Rush” isn’t just about boarding times. Part of the reason for it is that trains on the West Coast Main Line are often very crowded, so people rush to try and get a seat. Ending the rush requires solving both problems, so “Continuous Boarding” only means that we have a shorter rush on the platform instead of a rush from the concourse. It might be an improvement, but it’s not a complete solution.
Not mentioned here or anywhere else as far as I can see, but the WHSmith Bookshop at Euston was permanently closed at the weekend as part of the plan to improve things at the station. Not sure what the plan is for the unit itself but it was very short notice and those who worked there have either been quickly transferred to other stores or let go. It had a Halloween themed window display but didn’t itself make it to Halloween.
I’m really sad about that, it was one of the only non awful spaces in the joint. The traffic flow to Smiths was never as much of a problem as the escalators either.
I mean they’ve said this for a while and some of the pre 7pm ones are boarding with plus 10 mins notice. But I’ve still seen them boarding with 6 mins notice last week and week before with terrible crushes of people.
The worst one the on train announcer actually said we don’t know why this has happened we have been sat here for 20 minutes.
So I’m taking this with a very large pinch of salt, I think there’s a desire to improve things but the reality at peak times is a way off.
Actually, this is a reversion to the way it used to be – we hope.
And Richard Lane is spot on – I once had to run, desperately, from “The Lawn” to platform 14, at less than 3 minutes notice …
The QR code in the photo leads to https://nr.whoosh.media/app/stations/EUS/nationalrail which we are still following the “CSS hide” on the platform numbers.
BTW, I think only Victoria has dynamic platform allocation, all other terminals the platform numbers are provided at 2am on the day of service.
The downside of continuous boarding is that the train can’t get tidied up properly before it leaves. But it’s certainly sensible to allow boarding the minute the train is ready, rather than keep it empty for a stampede exactly 10 minutes before departure.
Some very good and respectful comments already posted. I’m not a regular user of London terminii, except possibly for St Pancras Eurostar which is an absolute disaster, so am not as well qualified to comment as some of you people. However, as a general comment, I am somewhat bemused that after decades of experience, we haven’t come up with some kind of system that works for all crowded terminii? What about other countries, Japan etc, how do they resolve these issues? Can’t we just see what is best practice and then roll that out more widespread, rather than an ‘every man for himself’ culture where there is no consistency, only chaos?
Until I get my cataract operation, I can’t read the board at Waterloo, even if I squint.. I’ve been known to ask a staff member which platform to go to..
It’s frustrating when stations leave it until about 5 minutes before departure to announce the platform. Kings Cross used to do that with terminating Thameslink services.
Newer trains in theory don’t take quite as long to turn around, as seat reservations now appear on a screen next to the seat rather than using a physical piece of paper.
It’s interesting to compare an older station layout map such as https://ontheworldmap.com/uk/city/london/euston-railway-station-map.jpg to the latest one from September https://www.networkrail.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/London-Euston-Station-Map.pdf. It looks like they’ve been trying to remove some of the retail units which have been restricting access to the platforms.
I guess until the HS2 rebuild occurs there’s a desire to keep spend on improvements to a relative minimum.
This is correct. This all started with the planned loss of platforms for HS2. 2 have been lost but if I remember correctly the original plan was to lose more. The same (or even more…) trains going into less platforms = less turnaround time = less time to announce trains.
The train schedule boards are ridiculous. You have to be very close to them before you can read them. Why is the original space not used anymore? I suppose money is made from the stupid adverts displayed which no one looks at anyway!! Bring back the large schedule boards please. Remember if it wasn’t for the passengers the railways would be out of business so think on who pays your wages!!
The old boards were end of life and obsolete. The new boards were designed to improve passenger flow on the concourse and there is a slide from a presentation somewhere online which shows that these boards have met their objectives. Also as I said in a post to someone else numerous retail units have been removed from Euston = less revenue for NR so I’d assume the advertising screens were part of balancing the books. Of course if everyone is happy to have taxes support NR more or train fares out of Euston to increase higher than other TOCs then I am sure NR would be happy to display the departures on the big advertising screen. All actions have consequences and unfortunately when it comes to money a negative must be met with a positive.
I’m not a fan of ‘continuous boarding’ at termini, because those boarding seem to treat the incoming train as one about to depart immediately (as it would be at an en-route station) and crowd out those trying to alight, as well as impeding the passage of the latter down the platform, slowing things down rather than improving the situation. It’s actually hazardous at stations with narrow island platforms where there is no train in the adjacent platform (Brighton platforms 1 and 2 looking at you) due to people managing luggage, pushchairs etc. not leaving space for people to walk along the platform safely.
Surely for Euston if the platform can be called earlier than now people can be invited to queue at the platform entrance until all or the majority of incoming passengers have passed the barrier.
I’m not convinced Real Time Trains is the total solution. I once had to switch quickly to another platform at Paddington on the low numbered platforms when the predicted platform turned out to be incorrect. But on the other hand I’ve several times managed to board a train early at the high numbered platforms there.
It’s difficult to understand why last minute boarding was ever tolerated. Seats cannot be reserved on LNWR trains so those who move slowest and need seats most are least likely to get them. I agree that the problem is not just late boarding but also overcrowded trains. In my opinion if all LNWR trains from Euston had 12 carriages HS2 would not be needed.