The Elizabeth line is rewriting the UK’s rail station usage charts

Terminus stations usually dominate the annual chart of Britain’s busiest railway stations, but the Elizabeth line is upending everything, with Tottenham Court Road now the third busiest station in the entire country.

The latest figures are the first full year to include the full Elizabeth line and demonstrate its impact on rail travel, as several central London stations surge up the league tables boosted by Elizabeth line traffic.

After entering the Top 10 for the first time in the previous year, Tottenham Court Road leaps four places, gaining just under 30 million entries and exits to take third place from London Waterloo. London St Pancras drops out of the top 10, while Bond Street is a new entry, going from 19th most used last year, to ninth this year. London Paddington retains second place by adding an additional six million entries and exits.

This isn’t just people switching between rail services, as a recent TfL board paper suggested that around 30% of the Elizabeth line journeys were ‘new’ demand which would not have been made without the existence of the Elizabeth line, or mode shift from non-public transport.

The surging popularity of the Elizabeth line, and how it encourages people to switch to public transport will be held up as another example of how investing in public transport across the entire UK will see a shift change in how people travel for work and pleasure.

The top stations in the UK

Rank Station Entries and Exits Rank last year 1 London Liverpool Street 94.5 million 1 2 London Paddington 66.9 million 2 3 Tottenham Court Road 64.2 million 7 4 London Waterloo 62.5 million 3 5 Stratford (London) 56.6 million 6 6 London Victoria 50.8 million 5 7 London Bridge 50.0 million 4 8 Farringdon 46.0 million 9 9 Bond Street 38.3 million 19 10 London Euston 36.2 million 10

The busiest stations outside London

The busiest stations in England outside of London were Birmingham New Street (33.3m), Manchester Piccadilly (25.8m) and Leeds (24.9m).

The busiest stations in Scotland were Glasgow Central (25.0m), Edinburgh Waverley (21.3m) and Glasgow Queen Street (14.5m)

The busiest stations in Wales were Cardiff Central (11.5m), Newport (2.7m), and Swansea (2.2m).

Although the ORR figures don’t include Northern Ireland, that wouldn’t change the overall UK-wide rankings for busiest stations.

The quietest stations outside London

Denton in Greater Manchester, with just two services per week, is the least used station in Great Britain (and England), recording 54 entries and exits in the latest year, up from 34 entries and exits. That’s a title it will lose next year as being the quietest station always sees a surge of visitors, which promptly knocks it off the chart next year.

In Wales, the least used station was Roman Bridge with 680 entries and exits, taking the title from Sugar Loaf station.

Scotland’s least used station was Kildonan, with 240 entries and exits, beating out Scotscalder (with 242 entries and exits), the least used last year.

Two stations – Stanlow and Thornton, and Teesside Airport – recorded zero entries and exits this year, but both had services suspended for the entire year, so they have been excluded from the rankings.