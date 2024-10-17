The Elizabeth line has won the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture

With its broad open platforms, smooth curved corners and freestanding uplighters, the Elizabeth line’s core identity has won the annual RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture. The prize was given to the common elements flowing across the entire Elizabeth line, particularly the central core tunnels.

When the Elizabeth line was being designed, it was decided to create a common appearance across the core section, which was designed by Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation, and AtkinsRéalis. The RIBA winning scheme comprises platform architecture, passenger tunnels, escalators, station concourses, signage, furniture, fittings, finishes and supporting technology.

It’s that common design that gives the Elizabeth line its distinctive appearance, especially in the core section with the curved concrete walls (and ghosts). The curvacious tunnels are almost organic in how they sweep around the stations. The curved corners not only allow people a small peek around corners as they are approached, but they also create the feel of even wider corridors as they bulge out rather than having flat walls.

One of the very earliest design choices was also to give a lot of thought to signage — train indicators and messaging placed above doors so that there would be minimal interruption along the length of the platforms. Similarly, the totems act as both uplighters and free-standing signs in the corridors.

The one, in hindsight, mistake is that some of the signage needed to be clearer about which exit to use when interchanging with other lines, as you can see large handwritten signs being added in places.

But no matter how much planning and thinking goes into a design, the minute it hits the public, things will turn up that weren’t realised in testing. The fact that the problems are more often caused by the line’s popularity with the travelling public is not a bad thing.

Speaking on behalf of the RIBA Stirling Prize jury, Muyiwa Oki, RIBA President and Jury Chair, said: “The Elizabeth Line is a triumph in architect-led collaboration, offering a flawless, efficient, beautifully choreographed solution to inner-city transport.”

“It’s an uncluttered canvas that incorporates a slick suite of architectural components to create a consistent, line-wide identity – through which thousands of daily passengers navigate with ease.”

The street-level area of the stations was designed by separate architects to reflect the local building demands and local designs, so it is not part of the prize.