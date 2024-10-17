The Elizabeth line has won the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture
With its broad open platforms, smooth curved corners and freestanding uplighters, the Elizabeth line’s core identity has won the annual RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture. The prize was given to the common elements flowing across the entire Elizabeth line, particularly the central core tunnels.
When the Elizabeth line was being designed, it was decided to create a common appearance across the core section, which was designed by Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation, and AtkinsRéalis. The RIBA winning scheme comprises platform architecture, passenger tunnels, escalators, station concourses, signage, furniture, fittings, finishes and supporting technology.
It’s that common design that gives the Elizabeth line its distinctive appearance, especially in the core section with the curved concrete walls (and ghosts). The curvacious tunnels are almost organic in how they sweep around the stations. The curved corners not only allow people a small peek around corners as they are approached, but they also create the feel of even wider corridors as they bulge out rather than having flat walls.
One of the very earliest design choices was also to give a lot of thought to signage — train indicators and messaging placed above doors so that there would be minimal interruption along the length of the platforms. Similarly, the totems act as both uplighters and free-standing signs in the corridors.
The one, in hindsight, mistake is that some of the signage needed to be clearer about which exit to use when interchanging with other lines, as you can see large handwritten signs being added in places.
But no matter how much planning and thinking goes into a design, the minute it hits the public, things will turn up that weren’t realised in testing. The fact that the problems are more often caused by the line’s popularity with the travelling public is not a bad thing.
Speaking on behalf of the RIBA Stirling Prize jury, Muyiwa Oki, RIBA President and Jury Chair, said: “The Elizabeth Line is a triumph in architect-led collaboration, offering a flawless, efficient, beautifully choreographed solution to inner-city transport.”
“It’s an uncluttered canvas that incorporates a slick suite of architectural components to create a consistent, line-wide identity – through which thousands of daily passengers navigate with ease.”
The street-level area of the stations was designed by separate architects to reflect the local building demands and local designs, so it is not part of the prize.
I’m sure the prize is well deserved for the other reasons, but the line actually has *two* problems — signage and the bumpy white surface acting as a magnet for dirt.
In most places signage is better than most. But Tottenham Court Road’s signage irritates me. Unlike most of the other EL stations, at the first junction after the escalators there are no route maps to confirm whether to turn left or right. That’s important information, but you don’t get it until you’re half way down.
My mistake. It’s Farringdon that doesn’t have route maps visible at the first junction after the escalators.
I’m going to take a tiny smidgen of credit, for the important decision from way back ‘when the Elizabeth Line was being designed, it was decided to create a common appearance across the core section’ because…
As the consultant Model Coordinator hired by Crossrail way back in 2002, I helped clarify for all parties, architects included, but especially laymen and women, for the many dozens of decision makers primary and tertiary in the various boroughs, but esp the Members of Parliament, who could green light – or not.
I designed the models themselves (and NetMod built six, with my design spec sent to the other 6-8 independent workshops), and I like to think my efforts helped guide the overall decision-making, the models’ look etc, not for that Grimshaw ‘common appearance’ aim perhaps, but in a key and quite similar vein, for a seductive coherent legibility – a crucial act of persuasion(?).
Before I was brought on board, each architect, quite rightly, had their own in-house style, something I embrace, but saw needed to be kept in check, to be in balance. As a modelmaking tutor on all 4 UK courses, I had an ‘easy rapport’ with the lead makers at the other modelmaking firms – which reassured some of the doubters…
One example: 6 to 8, maybe even 10 different scales were initially under discussion, with all the confusion that might follow, and not just for the laymen. Some firms prefer all-in-white, or all blonde wood, or technicolor model-railway type, and as computers were advancing wildly, very many more styles and pallets. All of the firms had deliriously varying levels of detail in mind at birth.
Another example: in designing the models, and having the Paddington crash and the King’s Cross fire still too fresh, I separately colour-coded ‘fire down’ and ‘fire up’ to highlight peeps’ escape routes vs firemens’ access, (red vs orange),and green for ‘normal’ but special access (prams / wheelchairs), and so on and so on. None of these came from XR, all were my own concerns.
Very early in my NA / pre UK-EU career, I worked on the MBTA, making maps for Boston Mayor Kevin White. These were 2D but with a little bit of 3D, and they inspired my model design spec’ for the Eliz Line in many other ways too, too lengthy to go into here, but I hope you got the gist.
And I hope some eyes are at last opened to this important albeit minuscule (or not?) input, because…
Not a lot of people know that.
I don’t think it’s that good it deserves an award. Besides the new areas being so big that it takes 5 minutes to get to/from the train so that nearly 5-10 minutes is added to your journey.
The signage is not good, for example at Farringdon the east/west signage is on the further entrance to the platforms, so you get the commuters who know already using the earliest entrance and confused tourists stopping in the middle bit trying to work out which way to go.
Also having the screens above the doors encourages people to wait in front of the doors instead of to the side. Also having the screens recessed quite a bit means people stand further back and block more of the platform. They should be too the side of the doors or above the doors and angled to the sides.
There’s also that the wall material collects dirt a lot, which is obvious on the benches but also in the long tunnels like at Moorgate to the northern line.
Travel swiftly to your destination, and then walk half a mile to exit the station.
A couple of features they’ve taken from the Tube and shouldn’t have: no toilets, which may be fine in short hops round town but makes less sense on a much longer regional line; and hard seats, which some tube lines have and others don’t.
As for the long walks at stations: well, those are inevitable on a line that’s already below other lines. Ideally the Elizabeth line would run at street level and you could hop on and off anywhere, like on the good old Routemasters; but for some reason this was deemed impractical.