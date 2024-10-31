The Earl’s Court TARDIS may lose its tube station location

The Earl’s Court TARDIS may have to move under plans being put forward by the council to improve the space outside Earl’s Court tube station.

Part of the reason for moving the police box is that it’s become a bit of a magnet for anti-social behaviour (urination) in the small gap between the police box and the newspaper kiosk it’s next to.

Kensington and Chelsea council also wants to clear up a lot of pavement clutter around Earl’s Court tube station. They say that moving the TARDIS to the corner of Hogarth Road will make it more prominent and enhance its setting while still keeping it close to the heart of Earl’s Court.

A consultation on plans to improve the Earl’s Court area is now open. The council wants to improve the shopfronts around the tube station, highlight decorative features, and generally declutter the pavements.

Some streets opposite the tube station entrance could also have widened and repaved pavements. However, in some other areas where the council says it wants temporary pavement widening schemes removed, it says it will work with TfL to improve their appearance instead.

There’s also some talk about working with shops to improve decorative lighting at night – getting away (hopefully) from bland garish street lights to something softer and more visually appealing — and that could also include Earl’s Court tube station’s terracotta tiled frontage.

The consultation is here.