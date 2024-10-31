The Earl’s Court TARDIS may lose its tube station location
The Earl’s Court TARDIS may have to move under plans being put forward by the council to improve the space outside Earl’s Court tube station.
Part of the reason for moving the police box is that it’s become a bit of a magnet for anti-social behaviour (urination) in the small gap between the police box and the newspaper kiosk it’s next to.
Kensington and Chelsea council also wants to clear up a lot of pavement clutter around Earl’s Court tube station. They say that moving the TARDIS to the corner of Hogarth Road will make it more prominent and enhance its setting while still keeping it close to the heart of Earl’s Court.
A consultation on plans to improve the Earl’s Court area is now open. The council wants to improve the shopfronts around the tube station, highlight decorative features, and generally declutter the pavements.
Some streets opposite the tube station entrance could also have widened and repaved pavements. However, in some other areas where the council says it wants temporary pavement widening schemes removed, it says it will work with TfL to improve their appearance instead.
There’s also some talk about working with shops to improve decorative lighting at night – getting away (hopefully) from bland garish street lights to something softer and more visually appealing — and that could also include Earl’s Court tube station’s terracotta tiled frontage.
The consultation is here.
If it has to move surely the best way would be to have Doctor Who film a scene. For example the Doctor enters that police box, followed by it disappearing from that location, and then stepping out of it in its new location.
You’d have to weave into the plot a reason why the Doctor left it there for so long. I do like the idea though!
(polite pause, then cough..) I trust people understand it’s simply a disused police box and not, for want of a better description, a “real” TARDIS.
Another daft scheme that will just waste shedloads of taxpayers’ money.
Removing the kerb and widening the pavement will greatly assist phone snatchers on powered two wheelers. They know many potential victims will check their phones when exiting a tube station. I’ve seen two phones stolen this way.
It will also hinder blind people who won’t be able to tap it with their canes.