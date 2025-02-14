The de Havilland aircraft museum wins approval to keep hangar and outdoor displays

A historic aircraft museum just inside the M25 north of London has been permitted to retain a temporary hanger and display its planes outdoors.

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum shows the heritage of one of the UK’s earliest and most successful aircraft builders, but one that was to be doomed by being a bit too innovative a bit too early.

The museum opened in 1968 on the site of the former de Havilland test and assembly factory, which built the Mosquito fighter plane during WWII. Over the decades, it has expanded its collection to include many of the de Havilland planes.

In 2013, plans were approved to expand the museum building with a large hanger, which opened in 2020. However, that meant shuffling around the planes on the field outside and installing a temporary marquee to use during the hangar construction.

Temporary planning permission for the outdoor display of planes and the hanger was granted in 2015. Due to the impact of the pandemic, it was extended in 2020 and lapsed in 2022. In theory, the museum was required to remove the marquee and put the planes in the hanger.

However, as the marquee is used for educational visits and commercial events and the hanger is now full, the museum appealed, and Hertsmere Borough Council has granted retrospective planning permission for the temporary marquee to be a permanent addition to the museum.

The marquee, now known as the Amy Johnson Hangar, also houses the museum’s Cold War Exhibition and workshops.

In its report, the council acknowledged that ordinarily, the scheme would constitute inappropriate development in the Green Belt. Arguably, a marquee in a former field is not really harming the green belt anyway, but that’s the planning system for you.

The council agreed, saying that “Very Special Circumstances” exist, which means the marquee’s benefits in education and training outweigh the harm to the green belt. They’ve also agreed to amend the site’s land use criteria from Agricultural to F2 (Museum).

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday – closed on Mondays except Bank Holidays. During the summer, it’s open from 10:30am to 5pm, and during the winter is closes at 4pm.

The number 84 bus from St. Albans City station or Potters Bar Railway Stations will stop just outside the driveway that leads to the Museum. The walk is approximately 400m.

Entry is £14 for adults, £8 for children – details here.