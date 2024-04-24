Another section of the City of London’s elevated walkways — the pedways — has come back into use after being rebuilt for a new office building.

The pedway used to link the Barbican estate with Moorgate tube station but closed when the tube station entrance was rebuilt for the Elizabeth line and remained closed while an over-site office block was built on top.

Recently, the replacement pedway has opened, with a new set of escalators up to the elevated walkway sitting next to Moorgate station’s new entrance. The old escalators that took you up to the Moorfields Highwalk was a rather gloomy space in a small box, whereas the replacements are open to the sky and much more welcoming.

However, once you get up to the highwalk, unlike the dramatic corten steel pedway that was created next to London Wall, this one is much more utilitarian, being little more than a wide passageway hanging off the side of the offices.

There’s some planting along the sides, which, if looked after, will eventually grow into small screens, but fairly modest.

Much better though is a courtyard space at the Barbican end of the pedway which has been filled with raised beds for a mix of planting and human seating. There’s also a new staircase here leading back down to the street level, along with a lift around the side.

Overall, a long missing gap in the pedway network has been restored, and although architecturally a bit bland, if the plants do settle in then it might end up more appealing

A final note, on my first visit a security guard stopped me taking photos by the escalators, but two subsequent visits, while watched closely, were unchallenged, so maybe a grumpy security guard was on duty the first time.

Under the terms of their Section 106 agreement, it is a public right of way, but sometimes, it’s not worth the hassle of arguing the point.