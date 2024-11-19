The City Christmas Fair – in aid of Wellbeing in Women
The magnificent Drapers’ Hall in the City of London will be open to the public next month for an annual charity Christmas fair.
There will be more than 50 stalls selling festive food, jewellery, clothes, and toys, while the café will serve tea, coffee, light refreshments, and Champagne if you’re so inclined.
It’s an annual fundraiser for the Wellbeing in Women charity, and entry costs £10 per person from here.
There’s also a raffle, with tickets costing £5 each.
The City Christmas Fair has been an annual fixture since 2001, barring the interruption of the pandemic.
This year, it will take place on Monday 2nd December from 11am to 8pm.
Drapers’ Hall is on Throgmorton Avenue, just behind the Bank of England.
