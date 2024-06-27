Fans of a darkly camp comedy horror movie starring Vincent Price will be delighted to learn there’s a small exhibition about the film.

The small exhibition is mainly about Dr Phibes’ silent assistant, Vulnavia, played by the former model-turned-actress Virginia North. She only had a short film career, including a James Bond movie, and her major supporting role in the first of the two Dr. Phibes movies.

Her role as the glamourous assistant to the vile Dr. Phibes required a goodly wardrobe to choose from, and the exhibition is mainly a mix of photos from the movie and fashion style photos of her in costume.

Her role as the silent assistant was inspired, as, on the one hand, you have the despicable Dr going around killing people in ever more elaborate methods, and yet here’s this soft-focus goddess watching on serenely.

If you’ve not seen the film, this can work as a fashion exhibition, but if you have seen the film’s weirdness, then the photos on display here will only add to the allure cast by Vulnavia on 1970s cinemagoers.

There’s also a rather odd film by the curator, Mark Ferelli, who wanders around the Borehamwood Tesco car park where the stage set for the ballroom used to be — and poses with old photos from the set.

Better, is the anecdote recounted in the exhibition about how this horror film was being made next to Frankie Howerd’s Up Pompeii!, and how the two lead actors used to muck about off set.

The exhibition, Phashionable! Vulnavia: Our Lady of Phibes is at the darkly atmospheric Horse Hospital until 6th July. It’s free with donations appreciated.

The Horse Hospital is just behind Russell Square tube station, and when you arrive, you usually press the buzzer to be let in.

It’s open Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 6pm.