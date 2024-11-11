Thamesmead’s £23 million rapid bus service set for public consultation in early 2025

Plans for a rapid bus network linking Thamesmead in southeast London to its nearest railway stations are likely to be put out for public consultation early next year.

The proposed route would run between Woolwich town centre and Abbey Wood via Thamesmead, offering quicker access for the public-transport poor area to the two local Elizabeth line stations and easier options to connect with the DLR and national rail services.

The specifics of the are to be ironed out, but an initial study into a bus link has previously suggested a “tram on rubber tyres” based service with segregated lanes in the road to prevent road congestion slowing the buses. That would be similar to, although on a smaller scale to the Greenwich Waterfront Transit that was cancelled in 2008.

Last year, the previous government offered £23 million in funding for the scheme, subject to business case approval.

Although the route straddles both Royal Greenwich and Bexley councils, it has been confirmed in the agenda for a Bexley Council meeting that “TfL will undertake a public consultation on the proposed transit system early in the New Year”

Based on an earlier transport report, the bus transit service would run along the A206, A2016 and A2041 between Woolwich and Abbey Wood, linking North Thamesmead to the Elizabeth line and other rail services. It would have fewer bus stops, providing passengers with quicker journeys – so not unlike the SuperLoop bus network.

Subject to all going as expected, the rapid bus transit link could open in 2026.

It’s been previously estimated that the proposed bus transit scheme would support 8,000 new homes and 5,500 new jobs in the area. It has also been suggested that the bus link could bring forward other housing developments that are delayed due to the lack of decent public transport to get built while they wait for the DLR extension to be built.

However, adding the DLR extension doubles the potential housing development in Thamesmead and unlocks thousands of more homes in the Beckton area as well, so the bus network, while helpful, should only be seen as an interim stage.

TfL aims to agree on an affordable solution for the DLR by spring 2025 to enable construction to begin as early as 2028 and open the DLR extension to customers in the early 2030s.

Related to this, Bexley council is also pushing for the planned — if still unfunded — DLR extension to Thamesmead to include options to extend it to Belvedere as well.

TfL’s response to Bexley Council was: “Our focus is on delivering a DLR extension to Thamesmead, which remains unfunded. If an extension beyond Thamesmead to Bexley becomes financially possible then this will be considered further. Our designs will continue to take a potential further extension into account.”

Although the housing uplift from a DLR extension to Belvedere isn’t expected to be significant, the extension cost has been previously put at such a small additional expense that it should be included now as it’ll cost so much more to add it on later.