If you want to know what railway upgrades Transport for London (TfL) has been carrying out recently, a summary can be compiled from the latest Programmes and Investment Committee reports.

The reports will be discussed at their meeting on Wednesday, June 26th, but here is a summary of recent railway upgrades within TfL. This report covers Quarter 4, which runs from 10 December 2023 to 31 March 2024.

The lines

Central line

During a March closure of the east end of the line, new signalling equipment was tested and commissioned to replace obsolescent signalling room assets at Debden, Epping, and Theydon Bois.

TfL continues work to stabilise the cutting between Grange Hill and Chigwell stations, including strengthening the N31 footbridge and drainage works. The project is due to be finished on site in late June 2024.

DLR

Thirty of the planned 54 new DLR trains have been completed by the manufacturer in Spain.

However, the target date for the first of the new trains in service has been delayed due to an issue encountered during integration testing. This does not impact the final date for completing the fleet renewal.

Morgan Sindall has taken over the works at Beckton depot following the collapse of the previous contractor and is building the new sidings needed for the extra trains.

Feasibility-level design and initial value engineering work for a new station at Thames Wharf have concluded, and discussions with the property developer are underway.

Long-line public address system works are now finished, and migration is ongoing to bring the new system online

Elizabeth line

There has been some progress in providing level boarding at the future Old Oak Common, with the DfT supporting HS2’s feasibility design work to investigate the lowering of tracks.

Jubilee line

A financial grant from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme will support heating upgrades at the Neasden depot.

Since the start of the programme, the refurbishment of the train wheels has experienced several issues, including inaccurate material estimates, a shortage of employees, and issues with quality.

The contract to repair the train underframe cracks was awarded in March.

TfL is also progressing on schedule with works to upgrade the obsolete tunnel ventilation control panels and refurbish the fans of the staircase pressurisation system from Southwark to Canning Town and intermediate shafts. The overall ventilation programme is scheduled to finish in September 2026.

Northern line

A financial grant from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme will support heating upgrades at the Finchley Central signals depot.

London Overground

Power reinforcement works on the Clapham Junction branch (which Network Rail manages) should be completed by the end of June 2024.

2,300 insulated track baseplates within the Thames tunnel are being replaced, with the first phase of the work carried out over Christmas and March. The works are forecast to be complete in March 2025

The final Class 710 train (train 54) entered passenger service on 22 March 2024.

Piccadilly line

TfL remains on track to receive the first new train in late summer 2024 and to begin system integration testing on the Piccadilly line shortly after its arrival. The first train into passenger service remains on track for 2025.

New platform stopping markers are being installed for the new trains at all stations across the Piccadilly line, while work is progressing on high voltage power supply upgrades at Northfields and Cockfosters to support the increased power loads at the train maintenance depots.

Three new stabling and reversing sidings at Northfields are substantially complete, while at Cockfosters depot, site preparation and enabling works are underway for the new wheel-lathe facility, and a contract has been awarded for building construction.

The first of two new cab simulators is being commissioned in readiness for train operator training to start, and arrangements are being finalised for installation.

In January, 288 metres of ballasted track renewal (BTR) through Sudbury Town westbound platform was renewed.

Sub-surface lines

On 26th December 2023, a train overran the platform at Shepherd’s Bush Market by approximately 30 metres. The Four Lines Modernisation programme and associated engineering team are supporting the ongoing investigation and liaising with Thales.

The signalling upgrade in the Finchley Road to Preston Road section of the Metropolitan line was tested over the weekend of 13th to 14th April 2024, with more testing planned for July 2024. This section is expected to go live in early 2025 and the final section of signalling (Rayners Lane to Uxbridge) to go live in 2026.

The signalling upgrade between Stepney Green and Upminster, which is now live, should improve average journey times by 5-10% following next year’s timetable change.

In March 2024, 195 metres of track renewals were carried out between Kings Cross St Pancras and Farringdon and 189 metres between Gloucester Road and South Kensington.

Stations

Battersea Power Station

Work to install escalators at the western entrance should start by August 2024.

Cutty Sark

The three escalators have been refurbished and returned to service.

East Ham station

The wall on the north side of the station will be rebuilt later in the year once party wall agreements are signed with the 28 properties that back onto the station.

Elephant & Castle

The contract for the tunnels between the new station box and the existing Northern line platforms should be awarded in July.

The developer is planning to hand over the station box by Quarter 1 2025/26, as agreed – to be then fitted out by TfL.

North Acton station

Funding has been secured to cover the cost of concept designs for step-free access at the station.

Kentish Town station

Contractors completed enabling works and installed both new escalators, allowing for electrical works to begin. Remedial works to platform tiling and ticket hall ceiling and floor have begun. The station is now due to re-open to the public in September 2024.

Knightsbridge

There are power capacity issues to meet the requirement for a secondary power supply to the new lifts and additional work is needed to remove heat from the tunnels. These are holding up the provision of step-free access to the station.

Manor Park

Works to install tactile paving have been completed.

Marylebone station

The final Bostwick gate and panelling works as part of the escalator replacement works are due to be completed in July 2024.

Northolt station

Funding has been approved to deliver step-free access at Northolt station in 2026.

Paddington station

Installation of cabling, services and finishes for the Bakerloo line’s new ticket hall and step-free access areas continue, ahead of opening in late summer 2024

South Kensington

Design works are underway for step-free access to the sub-surface lines, which is being provided as part of the oversite development. They are also exploring an option to include the Piccadilly line in the step-free access.

Stratford

The new entrance next to the Jubilee line platforms, which was due to open in March, is now forecast to come into use towards the end of June 2024. The delay was due to unforeseen ground conditions and water ingress.

A separate project is also being worked on with Network Rail to deliver a new customer lift connecting the Jubilee line concourse to the western subway.

Surrey Quays

For the station upgrade, piling works on platform two are now complete and installation of drainage and the platform superstructure is underway. They will then bring Platform 1’s temporary secondary means of escape into service in August 2024 to support the installation of the overbridge linking the two platforms.

West Ham

Works on the new entrance to the station linking it with a housing development were paused due to design and supply problems but are anticipated to resume later this year.

West Hampstead

Funding has been secured to cover the cost of concept designs for step-free access at the station.