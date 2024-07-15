TfL’s debt ratings upgraded by Moody’s citing tight cost controls and increased income

Tight cost control and improving passenger revenues have seen Transport for London (TfL) receive a vote of confidence from Moody’s debt ratings agency.

When TfL borrows money by issuing debt, the ratings agencies give it a quality score, which affects the amount it has to pay in interest payments. The higher the quality score, the lower the cost of servicing the debt.

The ratings agencies periodically report on company debts.

Moody’s, one of the big three agencies, has upgraded TfL’s debt ratings from A3 to A2. That puts TfL in the middle of the ” upper-medium grade and low credit risk” band for debt ratings.

Moody’s said that TfL’s upgrade was due to “the significant improvement in TfL’s operating performance, which we expect to be sustained, with growing operating surpluses over the medium term.” Moody’s cited tight cost control, the recovery in post-pandemic passenger numbers, and new revenue sources — especially the Elizabeth line and other non-fares-based income.

The ratings agency said that non-fares income, excluding the GLA grant, had more than doubled since 2019, reaching £1.7 billion in 2023. That was bolstered by just over £400 million from congestion charging and ULEZ, but there will be a gradual decline in ULEZ funding as more people switch over to compliant vehicles.

Although capital investments have declined as the Elizabeth line opened, debt is likely to rise later this year when the Silvertown Tunnel opens. For accounting reasons, although it’s being built and run by a private company, TfL is required to include its debt on its accounts.

Among the risks that Moody’s notices is that TfL relies on government funding for large capital expenditure projects and the current agreements only run until March 2025.

The future capital funding framework remains uncertain, and that affects long term planning for London’s transport network.

Rachel McLean, Chief Finance Officer at Transport for London said: “We are pleased that Moody’s Ratings (“Moody’s”) has upgraded both our long-term and short-term credit ratings. This decision is testament to the hard work taking place across our organisation to rebuild our ridership, ensure we are operationally financially sustainable and deliver a safe and reliable transport network that serves London and the wider UK, night and day.

“Whilst we are now able to cover our day-to-day costs, with any surplus going directly into infrastructure improvements, we cannot fund major capital projects entirely from our own resources, just like other transport authorities. That’s why we are keen to work with transport authorities across the country to secure multi-year funding settlements from the Government, like those that are already in place for National Highways and Network Rail.

“With a long-term funding deal, TfL would be able to deliver a programme of sustainable investment, aligning our national supply chains around long-term programmes and offering better outcomes for a lower cost. This will both support jobs and growth outside of London, and protect London’s position as a leading global city and economic powerhouse for the benefit of the whole UK.”

Moody’s upgraded Transport for London’s (TfL) long-term senior unsecured debt ratings to A2 from A3 and its long-term senior unsecured MTN programme rating to (P)A2 from (P)A3. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive. We have also upgraded TfL’s short-term issuer rating and short-term commercial paper rating to Prime-1 (P-1) from Prime-2 (P-2). The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was upgraded to a3 from baa2.