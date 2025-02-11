TfL wins £1m worth of free ad space at Outernet London

The Outernet in central London is currently running an advert by Transport for London (TfL) after TfL won a million quid’s worth of free placement in the video wall-covered venue.

Through their London’s Greatest Advertising Competition, whose theme this year was Diversity in Advertising, the competition asked entrants to optimise media platforms to drive positive societal change.

TfL’s ‘Fabric of London’ creative is inspired by the moquette seating fabric and includes a bespoke moquette design that tells real stories shared by Londoners, reflecting the role TfL plays in bringing people from all backgrounds together.

The campaign was created by TfL, VCCP and Wavemaker UK.

It will be slotted in amongst other Outernet videos — and there’s a schedule of what’s being shown on their website here.

Scroll down and look for TFL Fabric of London and if you click on it, the full timetable will appear.

There is also a multi-lingual translation of the audio played in the video which is on the TfL website here.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “London is and always will be a city for everyone and this is part of why it’s such a great place to live or visit. I’m proud that TfL’s ‘Fabric of London’ has won London’s Greatest Advertising Competition, for its ability to drive positive societal change. The campaign leverages the iconic TfL moquette and uses real-life stories to bring to life how our transport network connects people from different backgrounds every day, building a better London for everyone.”

The Outernet is next to Tottenham Court Road tube station.