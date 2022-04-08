TfL has confirmed which services will be affected by disruptions over the Easter weekend, with the bulk of the effects on the Northern, Piccadilly and Hammersmith & City lines.

There will be no Hammersmith & City line running over the Easter weekend and there will be closures on the District line between Tower Hill and West Ham, as well as Earl’s Court to Kensington (Olympia). These are to facilitate the removal of the temporary ticket hall at Whitechapel, as part of the Elizabeth line improvements at the station. On Sunday 17th April, the District line will be closed between Turnham Green and Richmond for Network Rail to carry out maintenance to the track.

Over the Easter weekend, the Piccadilly line will be closed between Acton Town and Heathrow, and Rayners Lane and Uxbridge for track works, so engineers can install new track and drainage as part of the Piccadilly Line Upgrade.

In addition to the ongoing closure of the Bank branch of the Northern line between Moorgate and Kennington, there will be no service from Charing Cross to Stockwell and Battersea Power Station, or from Euston to Moorgate on the Friday and Saturday. This closure will enable test trains to run through the new section of Northern line southbound tunnel at Bank station for the first time ahead of the current phase of the major upgrade work finishing in mid-May

The full details of the disruptions are here – be wary of the London Overground maps, as many of those are early mornings only.

In addition, there is currently no service on London Trams between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane until 14 April for track renewal work.

London buses will run a Saturday service on Good Friday and a Sunday service on both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

National Rail is also closing Euston station over the weekend for major works on the West Coast mainline, and there will be mainline rail disruptions for services passing through Clapham Junction, Lewisham, and on the C2C line.

Good Friday (15th April)

District line

No service between Tower Hill and West Ham.

This is needed to facilitate the removal of the temporary ticket hall at Whitechapel, as part of the Elizabeth line improvements at the station.

No service Earl’s Court to Kensington (Olympia).

DLR

No service between Beckton and Prince Regent

This is to enable improvements to be made to the Beckton depot ahead of new trains arriving in 2024.

Hammersmith & City line

No service on the entire Hammersmith & City line.

This is needed to facilitate the removal of the temporary ticket hall at Whitechapel, as part of the Elizabeth line improvements at the station.

London Overground

No service between Euston and Kilburn High Road.

This is because of HS2 engineering works at Euston.

Piccadilly line

No service between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport – use buses, TfL Rail or Heathrow Express.

No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge – use the Metropolitan line

These closures are so that engineers can install new track and drainage as part of the Piccadilly Line Upgrade.

Northern line

No service between Battersea Power Station and Charing Cross.

No service between Stockwell and Euston.

These closures will enable test trains to run through the new section of Northern line southbound tunnel at Bank station for the first time ahead of the current phase of the major upgrade work finishing in mid-May.

Saturday 16th April

District line

No service between Tower Hill and West Ham.

No service between Tower Hill and West Ham.

No service Earl’s Court to Kensington (Olympia).

DLR

No service between Beckton and Prince Regent

No service between Beckton and Prince Regent

Hammersmith & City line

No service on the entire Hammersmith & City line.

No service on the entire Hammersmith & City line.

London Overground

No service between Euston and Kilburn High Road.

No service between Euston and Kilburn High Road.

Piccadilly line

No service between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport – use buses, TfL Rail or Heathrow Express.

No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge – use the Metropolitan line.

These closures are so that engineers can install new track and drainage as part of the Piccadilly Line Upgrade.

Northern line

No service between Battersea Power Station and Charing Cross.

No service between Stockwell and Euston.

No service between Battersea Power Station and Charing Cross.

No service between Stockwell and Euston.

Easter Sunday (17th April)

District line

No service between Tower Hill and West Ham.

No service between Tower Hill and West Ham.

No service Earl’s Court to Kensington (Olympia).

No service Richmond to Turnham Green

DLR

No service between Beckton and Prince Regent

No service between Beckton and Prince Regent

Hammersmith & City line

No service on the entire Hammersmith & City line.

No service on the entire Hammersmith & City line.

London Overground

No service on the Liverpool Street to Chingford/Enfield Town/Cheshunt lines before 10:15am

This is to allow Network Rail to carry out maintenance to the track.

No service Richmond to Willesden Junction all day.

This is due to engineering work

No service between Euston and Kilburn High Road all day.

This is because of HS2 engineering works at Euston.

Northern line

No service between Kennington and Moorgate.

Piccadilly line

No service between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport – use buses, TfL Rail or Heathrow Express.

No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge – use the Metropolitan line.

Bank Holiday Monday (18th April)

District line

No service between Tower Hill and West Ham.

No service between Tower Hill and West Ham.

No service Earl’s Court to Kensington (Olympia).

Hammersmith & City line

No service on the entire Hammersmith & City line.

No service on the entire Hammersmith & City line.

London Overground

No service between Euston and Kilburn High Road due to Network Rail engineering works at Euston.

Piccadilly line

No service between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport – use buses, TfL Rail or Heathrow Express.

No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge – use the Metropolitan line

Northern line