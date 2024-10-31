TfL warning of severe disruption during next week’s tube strikes

UPDATE – The RMT has suspended its strikes.

—

Transport for London (TfL) is warning of severe delays and mass cancellations if a series of tube strikes go ahead next week. If the strike do happen, then TfL expects that most tube lines will be closed between Tuesday 5th and Friday 8th November, and again on Tuesday 12th November.

TfL says that it is working to resolve the dispute, with dialogue with the unions ongoing, and will operate as many services as possible, should the strikes go ahead. However, they’re also warning that hardly any Underground services will run from next Tuesday if the strike do go ahead.

Elizabeth line and London Overground services not on strike, but will be busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place. These services, as well as the DLR and London Trams, are expected to run as normal, but the closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination.

Buses will run as normal, but are expected to be busier than usual.

Travel advice during the tube strikes

The planned strike action will affect London Underground services on the following days:

Sunday 3rd November:

Services will finish earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete journeys by 5pm and there will be no service after 7pm

Monday 4th November:

Services will run as normal but customers are advised to check before they travel.

Tuesday 5th November:

Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

Wednesday 6th November:

Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

Thursday 7th November:

No London Underground services expected to operate.

Friday 8th November:

Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

Saturday 9th November:

London Underground services are expected to start later than normal.

Sunday 10th November:

Normal service

Monday 11th November:

Normal service

Tuesday 12th November:

Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.