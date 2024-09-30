TfL trials new DLR signage to boost awareness of Priority Seating needs

Transport for London (TfL) is to roll out a trial of new signs on the DLR to encourage people to offer priority seats to those who need them. The trial was triggered by recent research that found many people were unaware that the DLR offers priority seating, as the seats are not visually distinctive enough to be obvious.

The new signage is in addition to the ongoing Access DLR accessibility assistance trial for customers who would like additional travel support on their journey.

The announcement comes as TfL launches its annual Priority Seating Week.

TfL’s customer inclusion plan, Equity in Motion, which was published in February, set out more than 80 commitments to make London a fairer and more accessible and inclusive city. One of these commitments was to conduct research into priority seating with a panel of disabled customers, and this was undertaken earlier this year.

The research looked at how likely people are to get a priority seat if they need one and showed that many of those who need a seat do get one. It also revealed that although many customers are doing the right thing and offering their seat, it is not always clear when someone needs a priority seat and people are not always paying attention to their surroundings to notice if there is someone in need of a seat.

There will also be engagement activity throughout the week in stations, new posters across the transport network, and social media posts. Station staff on the Elizabeth line will promote TfL’s ‘Please offer me a seat’ badge to make travelling easier and more comfortable for people with a range of needs and conditions who find it difficult to stand for the duration of their journeys.

Since its launch in 2017, more than 140,000 ‘Please offer me a seat’ badges have been issued to disabled people and those with non-visible conditions. TfL has also issued more than 800,000 ‘Baby on board’ badges in the last eight years alone following its launch in 2005. On the DLR network, customers can for the first time find both badges at staffed stations and the London City Airport information centre.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “Making the public transport network accessible for all is a top priority for the Mayor, and Londoners can play their part by being aware of who’s around them and offering their seat to those who need it, bearing in mind that not all disabilities are visible.

“I’m pleased to see TfL taking an innovative approach this Priority Seating Week, trialling new signage designs on DLR trains which will clearly highlight priority seats.”