TfL to open consultation on Pedicab regulations early next year

Regulations to control the use of Pedicabs in London will go out to public consultation early next year, following law changes that allow Transport for London (TfL) to regulate their use.

The Pedicabs (London) Bill gives TfL powers to crack down on rogue pedicab drivers by regulating fares and improving safety standards – bringing the industry into line with other forms of transport in the capital.

It was passed in April, and TfL has been working since then on drafting the regulations that it plans to introduce.

However, there have been concerns that progress seemed slower than hoped.

Now, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Lord has confirmed in a letter to the Leader of Westminster Council that TfL will be ready to publish the planned rules for public consultation early in the New Year. They said that the apparent delay was due to ensuring that the new rules are also likely to be effective for years to come, which they said takes time to develop.

The law change also requires public consultation before the changes are implemented. The consultation will then allow any unexpected tweaks to be added before the new regulations are laid before Parliament via a Statutory Instrument as envisaged by the Act.

Once they come into effect, TfL will have the power to issue fines of up to £2,500 on pedicab operators who break the new rules and even seize their pedicabs if necessary. TfL will also be able to regulate the fares charged by the pedicab operators, much as they already do for black taxi cabs, and prevent the operators from cluttering up pavements outside hotspots.

Look out for the consultation early next year.