TfL to open consultation on Pedicab regulations early next year
Regulations to control the use of Pedicabs in London will go out to public consultation early next year, following law changes that allow Transport for London (TfL) to regulate their use.
The Pedicabs (London) Bill gives TfL powers to crack down on rogue pedicab drivers by regulating fares and improving safety standards – bringing the industry into line with other forms of transport in the capital.
It was passed in April, and TfL has been working since then on drafting the regulations that it plans to introduce.
However, there have been concerns that progress seemed slower than hoped.
Now, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Lord has confirmed in a letter to the Leader of Westminster Council that TfL will be ready to publish the planned rules for public consultation early in the New Year. They said that the apparent delay was due to ensuring that the new rules are also likely to be effective for years to come, which they said takes time to develop.
The law change also requires public consultation before the changes are implemented. The consultation will then allow any unexpected tweaks to be added before the new regulations are laid before Parliament via a Statutory Instrument as envisaged by the Act.
Once they come into effect, TfL will have the power to issue fines of up to £2,500 on pedicab operators who break the new rules and even seize their pedicabs if necessary. TfL will also be able to regulate the fares charged by the pedicab operators, much as they already do for black taxi cabs, and prevent the operators from cluttering up pavements outside hotspots.
Look out for the consultation early next year.
Why don’t we just ban them? They’re a nuisance and add nothing to the transport offering yet do create problems. Other cities in developed countries seem to cope fine without them. Don’t remember seeing any in Tokyo, Paris, etc.
Agree! They are a nuisance parking on pavements blocking pedestrian space. They don’t need a consultation on something so awful. Just bin them off.
Agreed. 100% ban. Get all of them off the streets. Nobody wants them.
Some of them are so outrageously loud, they only intensify already overwhelming environment. Absolutely agree with previous comments, they are a nuisance and should be regulated or banned.
Definitely prohibit speakers altogether. If they want music, put wifi on board and let the passengers listen via their own headphones. Regulations that only limit speaker volume are too difficult to enforce because specialist equipment is needed to measure it. But if the requirement is “no speakers whatsoever” that’s easier to enforce.
And they perform the same function as minicabs, so they ought to be pre-booked only, preferably prepaid (to ensure no overcharging) and only parked in designated off street places.
out of all problems pedicab is the biggest one, what a joke goverment should focus on other issues for example the e bikes stealing phones, is that not a bigger issue, the knife crime that occurs. leave these pedicab drivers alone just trying to make a living , there are bigger issues out there
You might want to be aware that the policing of knife crime involves totally different people from regulating transport issues, and both work at the same time and don’t overlap.
Yes it was the joke Sunak government that passed the enabling legislation that allowes for the regulation of pedi cabs.
Also ‘just trying to make a living’ is not an excuse for breaking the law or being an absolute nuisance to other road users and pedestrians.
Breaking the law in what way? People are having fun enjoying their time in the city , London is boring as it is , why does it matter if is loud why do you want it to be quite central London is known for tourist and hotspot to have fun. I don’t see any issues in this.
I’m with SE23 – ban the lot.
They’re a sign of a 3rd-world country .. (Yes, I know… )
Harrold: If you think London is boring, I suggest you go elsewhere -or, alternatively, wake up?
Can’t bear them, blasting out bad music and ripping off unsuspecting tourists. Get rid.
Living in the heart of pedicabland, I see the arguments on both sides.
They do seem to charge exorbitant fees to their customers, and they do play loud music.
On the other hand, the drivers turn their music down if you ask them to,
they are on the whole polite, and I don’t think actually make a lot of money from this, presumably being relatively unskilled. Otherwise, they might just be on benefits?
Far bigger problems exist in London today. We cannot get police to patrol our streets. I have spoken with local officers who say many of their colleagues have simply left altogether, because the force does not now operate efficiently. We have thousands of homeless people sleeping rough, and many neighbourhoods now accumulate loads of rubbish due to this. I don’t blame these people for having no resources, but again, a bigger problem than the pedicabs, and no solution seems to be presenting itself?
The free cycles are a true menace, and THEY should be regulated — or abolished! — before the pedicabs. A good idea gone horribly wrong, there.
i was against them and then you see the delight of users who take them especially groups of young muslim women who are having a brilliant time in one of the few non-booze environments in the west end. calm the music, enjoy the fun
free cycles?