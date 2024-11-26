TfL to clampdown on dockless bikes blocking pavements

Transport for London (TfL) is to start using carrots and sticks to deal with the scourge of dockless bikes blocking pavements in London.

TfL will be both clamping down on badly dumped bikes that cause a nuisance, but will also be installing more parking bays for the cyclists to use. The scheme will however be limited to the roads that TfL controls, which are the busy red routes, which make up about 5 percent of London’s roads.

The other 95% of roads are controlled by local councils, who have their own policies to deal with dockless bikes.

TfL says it will now take action against operators who allow their bikes to be parked outside of designated places on red routes and on TfL land, which includes areas such as station forecourts and bus garages. Rental e-scooters are already required to park in bays, and the new policy will bring e-bikes closer to this.

The enforcement activity will initially focus on the most problematic areas, where large numbers of poorly parked bikes are causing access or safety issues.

TfL will also spend nearly £1 million on providing more dockless parking bays to encourage more sensible parking by cyclists who use the bikes. That will provide parking spaces for around 7,500 dockless bikes, in addition to the roughly 2,000 that already exist along TfL’s red route roads. TfL says that it plans to deliver at least 800 spaces by next summer and is targeting a network of 3000 spaces by the end of 2026.

Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman said: “Dockless e-bikes play an important role in encouraging more people to choose sustainable modes of transport when travelling around the capital, but we know that poor e-bike parking can cause significant safety issues for some Londoners, particularly disabled and older people. In some instances they have become obstacles for pedestrians, particularly in busy parts of the capital.

“The Mayor’s million-pound investment into additional parking spaces, in conjunction with this scheme to ensure that vehicles are parked responsibly, will make London safer and more accessible for everyone. I look forward to working with councils, as well as e-bike operators on these improvements.”

TfL is also lobbying the government for new powers to regulate and manage dockless hire bike services.

TfL’s updated enforcement policy for dealing with badly parked dockless bikes is here.