Pontoon Dock DLR station could get a major upgrade adding new escalators and facilities to cope with the growing local population. Preliminary plans were shown off earlier this year and fed into a public consultation.

Based on the consultation results, Transport for London (TfL) has filed a formal planning application with Newham Council requesting permission to upgrade the railway station.

An upgrade is needed because housing around the station has grown considerably since it opened, and another large, 6,500 homes development is currently being built to the north of the station. Although the rise in working from home and the Elizabeth line would have been expected to sharply reduce passenger numbers at the station, they’re still around 90% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by the increased housing in the area.

TfL predicts that passenger numbers at the station will rise by about a third by 2041, and without an upgrade, the station will be unable to manage those passenger numbers.

The proposed scheme retains the bulk of the station but adds six escalators from ground level up to platform level to reduce the use of the lifts, which people often prefer to the long walk up the stairs. The proposal aims to enhance the ground-level concourse, introducing a ‘station square’ and new landscaping, along with two small shops to be included in the spaces.

The aim is to increase the entrances’ capacity and reduce the load on the lifts, which are heavily used by people avoiding the long walk up the stairs.

If built, the upgraded Pontoon Dock DLR station would get two new escalators from the street to the mezzanine level halfway up the station. Four escalators would then be between the mezzanine and the platforms. The existing stairs and lifts would remain.

At the moment, funding for the upgrade hasn’t been confirmed, and TfL is in talks with property developers and the GLA to secure the funding. However, they’re pushing on with the planning application as that gets one important stage out of the way while funding negotiations are ongoing.

Although it can vary, a planning application typically allows up to three years for a development to start before permission lapses, which gives TfL time to find the money for the construction works. Assuming planning permission is granted and funding is secured, then it’ll typically take about a year for final detailed engineering plans to be drawn up and then about 18 months for construction work.

The plans are by Mott MacDonald along with Weston Williamson + Partners.