TfL starts two-year revamp Barons Court tube station

A two-year project to restore Barons Court tube station will start on 13th February.

During the restoration, work will include restoring the canopies above the stairs leading to the platform and strengthening the cast iron columns on both platforms. The glazing is being deep-cleaned and replaced where needed, and the station’s drainage system is being overhauled.

The station opened in 1905 for the District line, and a year later the Piccadilly line started calling there as well. Inside the ticket hall, it’s very green, and the platforms should also be painted in District line colours, but in 1996-97, the station was repainted in a terracotta and maroon paint scheme.

The 1997 announcement about the refurbishment says that these were the original colours, but TfL now says that isn’t correct, as shown by areas where the paint is peeling away from the metal. It’s possible that the 1990s works accidentally used the Metropolitan Railway’s maroon colour scheme instead of the Metropolitan District Railway’s green colours.

“All work will be done with heritage in mind, and every element will be restored to its previous state,” pledged Transport for London’s Andrew Hatch. “This will include repainting the station in the original heritage District line colour scheme of green and cream.”

The high-backed red wooden platform benches, with the station name on enamelled panels, are found nowhere else on the London Underground network.

More than 5.2 million journeys are made from the station each year.